College district's associate vice chancellor/CFO Carter resigns after less than two years

The Contra Costa Community College District will soon be recruiting for a cabinet position as second-year associate vice chancellor and chief financial officer Phyllis Carter submitted her resignation in recent weeks and is no longer actively working for the district.

Carter, who joined the district in the summer of 2021, was placed on paid administrative leave for undisclosed reasons in the weeks before stepping down on her own in the second half of May, DanvilleSanRamon has learned.

Her resignation is listed on this week's CCCCD Governing Board agenda. Executive vice chancellor Micaela Ochoa is temporarily covering the CFO position amid Carter's departure, according to district spokesman Tim Leong.

"The district has begun evaluating options to fill this important position hopefully later this year," Leong said.

As for the reason behind Carter's leave and ultimate exit, Leong said he could not comment due to personnel confidentiality. Attempts to locate and contact Carter have been unsuccessful to date.