College district's associate vice chancellor/CFO Carter resigns after less than two years

The Contra Costa Community College District will soon be recruiting for a cabinet position as second-year associate vice chancellor and chief financial officer Phyllis Carter submitted her resignation in recent weeks and is no longer actively working for the district.
Carter, who joined the district in the summer of 2021, was placed on paid administrative leave for undisclosed reasons in the weeks before stepping down on her own in the second half of May, DanvilleSanRamon has learned.
Her resignation is listed on this week's CCCCD Governing Board agenda. Executive vice chancellor Micaela Ochoa is temporarily covering the CFO position amid Carter's departure, according to district spokesman Tim Leong.
"The district has begun evaluating options to fill this important position hopefully later this year," Leong said.
As for the reason behind Carter's leave and ultimate exit, Leong said he could not comment due to personnel confidentiality. Attempts to locate and contact Carter have been unsuccessful to date.
"I cannot elaborate on the reason she was placed on paid administrative leave as it is a personnel matter. The decision to place an employee on paid administrative leave belongs to the interim chancellor," Leong told DanvilleSanRamon. "The date when she was placed on paid administrative leave is a personnel matter."
He confirmed that Carter "is no longer formally working at this district and continues to be paid through June 30."
Carter was the first cabinet-level hire by now-former chancellor Bryan Reece, who resigned under a cloud of controversy in February 2022 after just 15 months at the helm. Carter had previously worked as interim vice president of strategy, innovation and operations and chief operating officer at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland.
The Governing Board's open-session meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday (June 14) in Martinez.
