Newsom proposes constitutional amendment for gun safety

Provisions include universal background checks, waiting period, barring civilian assault weapons

by Bay City News Service

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed a constitutional amendment to enshrine gun safety measures nationally.

Newsom's proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution includes four gun safety measures that are already part of California law: universal background checks, raising the firearm purchase age to 21, instituting a firearm purchase waiting period and barring the civilian purchase of assault weapons.

"The 28th Amendment will enshrine in the Constitution common sense gun safety measures that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and gun owners overwhelmingly support -- while leaving the 2nd Amendment unchanged and respecting America's gun-owning tradition," Newsom said.

The National Rifle Association voiced its opposition on Twitter, sharing a video of Newsom's announcement with the title "Gov. Newsom Proposes 28th Amendment to Destroy Gun Rights and Disarm Americans."

Supporters also shared their opinions on social media.

"It's hard to overstate just how effective these new restrictions would be. Countless lives would be saved," tweeted advocacy group Occupy Democrats.

To pass the amendment, two-thirds of state legislatures around the country must call for a constitutional convention under Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Then, three-quarters of states would need to ratify the amendment.

