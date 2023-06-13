San Ramon man among seven accused sexual predators arrested by regional task force

A Contra Costa task force arrested seven people, including a man from San Ramon, during a weeklong "Operation Spring Cleaning" that also rounded up 40 illegal firearms and impounded five vehicles.

Brentwood police announced Friday it hosted the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for a week-long operation targeting adults who were seeking to meet minors for sex, with the goal of identifying victims of child sexual abuse.

Fifteen law enforcement agencies logged more than 1,200 law enforcement work hours throughout the week of May 31, Brentwood police said Friday.

The ICAC Task Force also seized 39 electronic devices and executed eight search warrants

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Nhouel Dulay of Oakley, 42-year-old Michael Patterson of Brentwood, 43-year-old Jeffrey Pallesen of Stockton, 25-year-old Carlos Vera of Brentwood, 21-year-old Edward Stinson of Merced, 54-year-old Robert Stearns of San Ramon, and 29-year-old Randall Alston of Berkeley.