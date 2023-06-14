BART board approves parking, fare increases

Parking prices will vary by station, and local parking taxes apply in certain areas. San Francisco has a parking tax of 25%, Oakland has a 18.5% tax and Berkeley has a 10% tax.

The proposal also extends the hours for which parking is paid to include afternoons and weekends at stations where lots are 90% full.

The proposed price range for the daily fee is $3 to $6.30 per day from its current $1 to $3 per day. For the single/multi-day fee, the proposed fee is $4 to $11 compared to the current price of $4 to $7; for the monthly fee, the proposed fee is $84 to $220, an increase from the current $63 to $105 range.

BART's Board of Directors adopted a new pricing parking policy last week, updating the allowed price ranges for BART's parking spaces and authorizing for the floors and ceilings to be gradually adjusted based on inflation over time.

"It's a stark reminder that BART alone cannot solve the financial crisis created by the pandemic," Powers stated. "Right now, BART needs temporary state funding to bridge the gap while we pursue a sustainable source of operating funds to advance the Bay Area and California's economic, climate and equity goals."

The board also approved a budget that is balanced for the 2024 fiscal year but has a deficit of $93 million for the 2025 fiscal year. This reflects, BART General Manager Bob Powers said, the challenges BART has faced in emerging from the pandemic.

While some board members and public commenters voiced concern about the impact of increasing parking and fare fees, granting a larger discount to low-income riders was approved. The Clipper START fare discount, which provides single-ride fare discounts to individuals aged 19 to 64 under 200% of the federal poverty level, will be increased from 20% to 50%.

The average fare, which is currently $4.20, will increase by 23 cents as a result, according to a BART press release.

The board also voted to approve fare increases. Fares will rise twice over two years, by 5.5% each. This is a compromise from the original proposal of a single increase of 11.4%.

BART's parking operating cost deficit was about $17 million this fiscal year, which is one of the reasons behind the implementation of the new policy. Updating the policy is also a way for BART to be in sync with parking prices across the Bay Area and among peer transit agencies, stated the resolution's executive decision document.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

BART board approves parking, fare increases

GM Powers: 'It's a stark reminder that BART alone cannot solve the financial crisis created by the pandemic'