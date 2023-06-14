News

'Chalk About Gun Violence' in Tri-Valley

Community groups, residents join together to advocate for action on sensible regulations

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

"Chalk About Gun Violence" gathering in Pleasanton on June 3. (Photo courtesy NAMI Tri-Valley)

Local residents recently gathered at Meadows Park in Pleasanton to raise awareness about gun violence and the need for sensible gun regulations as part of Wear Orange Weekend.

Included in the public showing on June 3 was "Chalk About Gun Violence", where attendees wrote messages of support in chalk on sidewalks at the park, coordinated by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

"Let's Chalk about Gun Violence was a well-attended event awash in shared determination and orange shirts. The theme is action," Pleasanton City Councilmember Julie Testa, a longtime NAMI Tri-Valley advocate, told the Weekly.

"In the wake of this national crisis of gun violence, many Tri-Valley community members came together to affirm the need for action for commonsense gun laws," she added. "Moms Demand Action are tireless warriors often seen at the farmers market or on the Capitol Steps with their advocacy. NAMI Tri-Valley was proud to join their efforts."

Similar events took place in Livermore and Dublin over the Wear Orange Weekend.

Messages like this were on display the "Chalk About Gun Violence" event on June 3. (Photo courtesy NAMI Tri-Valley)

