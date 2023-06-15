News

Debbie Gibson in concert at Bankhead

Tickets nearly sold out for July show

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2023, 9:39 pm 0

Debbie Gibson is playing a concert at the Bankhead Theater on July 13. (Photo by Steven Sandick / courtesy LVA)

Singer Debbie Gibson, who rose to stardom as a teen in the '80s with hits like "Foolish Beat" and "Lost in Your Eyes" and has maintained a long career in music and as an actress, is performing at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore next month.

"A true entertainer with timeless talent and charisma", according to Livermore Valley Arts representatives, Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums and starred in more than a dozen stage musicals, including Broadway's "Les Misérables" and the West End's "Grease".

The Debbie Gibson: The Body Remembers Encore Tour is set to come to the Bankhead at 7:30 p.m. July 13. The show is almost sold out; learn more at livermorearts.org.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

