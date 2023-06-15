Get ready for the county fair

Notable main attractions for opening weekend include the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest West Coast qualifiers on Saturday, Father's Day offerings on Sunday, the "Out at the Fair" LGBTQ+ pride celebration on Sunday, and Con Funk Shun, Yachtley Crew-The Titans of Soft Rock and Bee Gees Gold on the concert stage.

Opening this Friday (June 16) and running through July 9, the fair is open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 11 p.m. Operating days and hours will remain the same throughout the duration of the fair, with the exception of July 3 and 4 in which the fair will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

The Alameda County Fair makes its annual return to the Pleasanton fairgrounds this weekend, bringing its classic slate of summer fun to the heart of the Tri-Valley over the next 3-1/2 weeks.

"That's our way of celebrating fathers this year with a little gift as they come through the gates," she said.

"Some classics we have are our pig races that are a huge hit every year. They're always a crowd favorite and something that people look forward to every year," Kreider said. "We also have live horse racing back for opening weekend, it's always a big reason people come back every year. It's a historic race track."

"The coolest thing is there is a little bit of something for everybody. I think that's what makes the fair so special: No matter who you are or what you like, we have something for you," Kreider said.

"The No. 1 reason people come back is the food. You can get your classic corn dogs and funnel cakes as always," Kreider said. "This year we also have some new ones. We've got spam musubi, a deep-fried ice cream taco and then we also have a Dragon Dog this year."

Aside from the major live events, visitors can indulge in plenty of fair food fun. Kreider shared that all of the regular fair food will be there, along with some new items.

"For our nightly concerts we have a really good lineup this year. We have something for everyone," Kreider said. "We have E-40, Night Ranger, Joe Nichols, Jesse McCartney and so many more. There's something special about being in that amphitheater in summer now too."

Along with the various live events visitors can catch while on the fairgrounds, a diverse series of music performances will offer additional entertainment throughout the fair's 2023 run.

"We pride ourselves here about being all about the community. The fair is a place where people keep coming back every year, they're making memories," Kreider added. "A lot of people we talked to say they come back every year with their families."

"I think the biggest takeaway for guests is the memories that are made here, whether you're a thrill seeker and you're on the rides with your friends, or you get to try a crazy fair food item like the Dragon Dog," Kreider said. "For us, it's all about being a big part of the community. It's the lasting memories that people make here."

"I've been coming here since I was a kid. I grew up here in Pleasanton, so I've been a fair-goer as long as I can remember," she said.

"Being behind the scenes and realizing what it takes to put on such a large event is awesome," she said of her work experience with the fair. "Just to see the hard work everybody puts into it is amazing. It's one thing to see it all get planned and set up, but it's another thing when people are actually here and enjoying the fair which is why I love working here and being here every day."

Kreider's tenure with the fair began in 2017 when she started as an intern. When reflecting on her time since then and now as a full-time staff member, she expressed gratitude for her position.

"People come for the classics, but we always try to give something new so something to look forward to every year," she added.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Get ready for the county fair

Big opening weekend kicks off 20 days of summer fun in Pleasanton