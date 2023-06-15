Get ready for the county fair

Big opening weekend kicks off 20 days of summer fun in Pleasanton

Carnival rides are a huge draw at the Alameda County Fair each year. (Weekly file photo)

News

Get ready for the county fair

Big opening weekend kicks off 20 days of summer fun in Pleasanton

Carnival rides are a huge draw at the Alameda County Fair each year. (Weekly file photo)

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2023, 4:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

The Alameda County Fair makes its annual return to the Pleasanton fairgrounds this weekend, bringing its classic slate of summer fun to the heart of the Tri-Valley over the next 3-1/2 weeks.

Opening this Friday (June 16) and running through July 9, the fair is open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 11 p.m. Operating days and hours will remain the same throughout the duration of the fair, with the exception of July 3 and 4 in which the fair will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Held yearly, the fair brings a collection of exciting activities to the Alameda County Fairgrounds, including carnival rides, food, concerts, horse racing, artistic and agricultural exhibits, special events and more summer fun.

Notable main attractions for opening weekend include the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest West Coast qualifiers on Saturday, Father's Day offerings on Sunday, the "Out at the Fair" LGBTQ+ pride celebration on Sunday, and Con Funk Shun, Yachtley Crew-The Titans of Soft Rock and Bee Gees Gold on the concert stage.

Megan Kreider, an Alameda County Fair marketing representative, spoke to the Weekly about the upcoming events and attractions.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"The coolest thing is there is a little bit of something for everybody. I think that's what makes the fair so special: No matter who you are or what you like, we have something for you," Kreider said.

To kick off the opening weekend, organizers have planned fireworks and a drone show -- in addition to the many familiar sights, sounds and tastes.

"Some classics we have are our pig races that are a huge hit every year. They're always a crowd favorite and something that people look forward to every year," Kreider said. "We also have live horse racing back for opening weekend, it's always a big reason people come back every year. It's a historic race track."

Kreider shared that on Father's Day, the first 1,000 fathers that enter through fair gates will receive a free "drink koozie" as a gift.

"That's our way of celebrating fathers this year with a little gift as they come through the gates," she said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Along with the various live events visitors can catch while on the fairgrounds, a diverse series of music performances will offer additional entertainment throughout the fair's 2023 run.

This year at the county fair, visitors can find all the classic carnival food such as corn dogs, kettle corn and funnel cakes, along with some new items introduced this year. (Photo courtesy Alameda County Fair)

"For our nightly concerts we have a really good lineup this year. We have something for everyone," Kreider said. "We have E-40, Night Ranger, Joe Nichols, Jesse McCartney and so many more. There's something special about being in that amphitheater in summer now too."

Aside from the major live events, visitors can indulge in plenty of fair food fun. Kreider shared that all of the regular fair food will be there, along with some new items.

"The No. 1 reason people come back is the food. You can get your classic corn dogs and funnel cakes as always," Kreider said. "This year we also have some new ones. We've got spam musubi, a deep-fried ice cream taco and then we also have a Dragon Dog this year."

The Dragon Dog, the fair's newest item, is a hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in Takis crumbs and topped with hot sauce.

"People come for the classics, but we always try to give something new so something to look forward to every year," she added.

Kreider's tenure with the fair began in 2017 when she started as an intern. When reflecting on her time since then and now as a full-time staff member, she expressed gratitude for her position.

"Being behind the scenes and realizing what it takes to put on such a large event is awesome," she said of her work experience with the fair. "Just to see the hard work everybody puts into it is amazing. It's one thing to see it all get planned and set up, but it's another thing when people are actually here and enjoying the fair which is why I love working here and being here every day."

Like many Pleasanton natives, visiting the fair became a summer staple for Kreider in her youth.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid. I grew up here in Pleasanton, so I've been a fair-goer as long as I can remember," she said.

Above all, fair organizers hope visitors can enjoy themselves and make lifelong memories.

"I think the biggest takeaway for guests is the memories that are made here, whether you're a thrill seeker and you're on the rides with your friends, or you get to try a crazy fair food item like the Dragon Dog," Kreider said. "For us, it's all about being a big part of the community. It's the lasting memories that people make here."

"We pride ourselves here about being all about the community. The fair is a place where people keep coming back every year, they're making memories," Kreider added. "A lot of people we talked to say they come back every year with their families."

For more information and the full events schedule, visit the Alameda County Fair's official website at annual.alamedacountyfair.com.

An aerial look at the carnival midway. (Weekly file photo)

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get ready for the county fair

Big opening weekend kicks off 20 days of summer fun in Pleasanton

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2023, 4:29 pm

The Alameda County Fair makes its annual return to the Pleasanton fairgrounds this weekend, bringing its classic slate of summer fun to the heart of the Tri-Valley over the next 3-1/2 weeks.

Opening this Friday (June 16) and running through July 9, the fair is open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 11 p.m. Operating days and hours will remain the same throughout the duration of the fair, with the exception of July 3 and 4 in which the fair will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Held yearly, the fair brings a collection of exciting activities to the Alameda County Fairgrounds, including carnival rides, food, concerts, horse racing, artistic and agricultural exhibits, special events and more summer fun.

Notable main attractions for opening weekend include the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest West Coast qualifiers on Saturday, Father's Day offerings on Sunday, the "Out at the Fair" LGBTQ+ pride celebration on Sunday, and Con Funk Shun, Yachtley Crew-The Titans of Soft Rock and Bee Gees Gold on the concert stage.

Megan Kreider, an Alameda County Fair marketing representative, spoke to the Weekly about the upcoming events and attractions.

"The coolest thing is there is a little bit of something for everybody. I think that's what makes the fair so special: No matter who you are or what you like, we have something for you," Kreider said.

To kick off the opening weekend, organizers have planned fireworks and a drone show -- in addition to the many familiar sights, sounds and tastes.

"Some classics we have are our pig races that are a huge hit every year. They're always a crowd favorite and something that people look forward to every year," Kreider said. "We also have live horse racing back for opening weekend, it's always a big reason people come back every year. It's a historic race track."

Kreider shared that on Father's Day, the first 1,000 fathers that enter through fair gates will receive a free "drink koozie" as a gift.

"That's our way of celebrating fathers this year with a little gift as they come through the gates," she said.

Along with the various live events visitors can catch while on the fairgrounds, a diverse series of music performances will offer additional entertainment throughout the fair's 2023 run.

"For our nightly concerts we have a really good lineup this year. We have something for everyone," Kreider said. "We have E-40, Night Ranger, Joe Nichols, Jesse McCartney and so many more. There's something special about being in that amphitheater in summer now too."

Aside from the major live events, visitors can indulge in plenty of fair food fun. Kreider shared that all of the regular fair food will be there, along with some new items.

"The No. 1 reason people come back is the food. You can get your classic corn dogs and funnel cakes as always," Kreider said. "This year we also have some new ones. We've got spam musubi, a deep-fried ice cream taco and then we also have a Dragon Dog this year."

The Dragon Dog, the fair's newest item, is a hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in Takis crumbs and topped with hot sauce.

"People come for the classics, but we always try to give something new so something to look forward to every year," she added.

Kreider's tenure with the fair began in 2017 when she started as an intern. When reflecting on her time since then and now as a full-time staff member, she expressed gratitude for her position.

"Being behind the scenes and realizing what it takes to put on such a large event is awesome," she said of her work experience with the fair. "Just to see the hard work everybody puts into it is amazing. It's one thing to see it all get planned and set up, but it's another thing when people are actually here and enjoying the fair which is why I love working here and being here every day."

Like many Pleasanton natives, visiting the fair became a summer staple for Kreider in her youth.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid. I grew up here in Pleasanton, so I've been a fair-goer as long as I can remember," she said.

Above all, fair organizers hope visitors can enjoy themselves and make lifelong memories.

"I think the biggest takeaway for guests is the memories that are made here, whether you're a thrill seeker and you're on the rides with your friends, or you get to try a crazy fair food item like the Dragon Dog," Kreider said. "For us, it's all about being a big part of the community. It's the lasting memories that people make here."

"We pride ourselves here about being all about the community. The fair is a place where people keep coming back every year, they're making memories," Kreider added. "A lot of people we talked to say they come back every year with their families."

For more information and the full events schedule, visit the Alameda County Fair's official website at annual.alamedacountyfair.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.