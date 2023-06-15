News Digest: East Bay parks free Sunday for Juneteenth | Righetti property meetings in Dublin | 'Meet the Innovators' in San Ramon

Parks free Sunday
The East Bay Regional Park District is holding a Free Park Day on Sunday (June 18) in honor of Juneteenth, the federal holiday that recognizes when the final Black American slaves were freed in Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
"The district is committed to enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion, and making our parks and agency more welcoming and reflective of the communities we serve," EBRPD officials said about Free Park Day, which is held a day before the holiday to maximize potential participation on a weekend.
The fee waiver applies to park entrance, parking, dogs, horses, boat launching and fishing, but it does not include swimming, camping, reservable picnic facilities, concessions, state fees for fishing licenses or watercraft inspections.
Learn more, including about Juneteenth programming, at www.ebparks.org/Juneteenth.
Righetti property plans
Dublin city officials have scheduled two community meetings for next week to share information about the proposed development of the Righetti property on Collier Canyon Road in the Eastern Dublin Specific Plan area.
The project aims to subdivide the 49.6-acre property into four parcels to accommodate 96 residential units in medium-density zoning, a 21.37-acre industrial park and approximately 321,125 square feet of campus office/light industrial uses, according to city officials.
The public meetings, both being hosted via Zoom, are set for 7 p.m. next Wednesday (June 21) and 6 p.m. Thursday (June 22). For more information, go to dublin.ca.gov
'Meet the Innovators'
The East Bay Economic Development Alliance is hosting the next installment of its "Meet the Innovators" speaker series next Tuesday (June 20) from 8-10 a.m. at Diablo Valley College's San Ramon Campus.
The event, which includes networking and a panel discussion, will offer "the unique opportunity to hear from business leaders and East Bay Innovation Awards alumni who will share valuable insights on cutting-edge technologies and engineering and design innovations that are shaping the built environment," organizers said.
The panel, to be moderated by Martinez Refining Company community relations manager Ann Notarangelo, is set to include Tim Haile (executive director, Contra Costa Transportation Authority), Brian Turner (CEO, Buildings IOT), Jake Winters (head of impact, Monarch Tractor) and Alysson Do (vice president, Neural Propulsion Systems, Inc.).
Visit eastbayeda.org for ticket information.
