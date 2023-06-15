News Digest: East Bay parks free Sunday for Juneteenth | Righetti property meetings in Dublin | 'Meet the Innovators' in San Ramon

Parks free Sunday

The East Bay Regional Park District is holding a Free Park Day on Sunday (June 18) in honor of Juneteenth, the federal holiday that recognizes when the final Black American slaves were freed in Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

"The district is committed to enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion, and making our parks and agency more welcoming and reflective of the communities we serve," EBRPD officials said about Free Park Day, which is held a day before the holiday to maximize potential participation on a weekend.

The fee waiver applies to park entrance, parking, dogs, horses, boat launching and fishing, but it does not include swimming, camping, reservable picnic facilities, concessions, state fees for fishing licenses or watercraft inspections.

Learn more, including about Juneteenth programming, at www.ebparks.org/Juneteenth.