San Ramon council to consider appointing new city manager

More details to be discussed in second closed-door meeting this week

by Jeanita Lyman

The San Ramon City Council is set to hold a second special meeting this week consisting of a closed-session discussion on the next steps for appointing a permanent city manager, following the retirement of Joe Gorton effective at the start of this year.

Councilmembers are set to resume closed-session deliberations on Friday in a special meeting that was announced Thursday, coming on the heels of a previous special meeting on the same topic Wednesday. It is unclear who the top candidate might be.

Deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski has been in the city manager role on an interim basis since January, when Gorton's retirement was made official. As part of his interim contract, Spedowfski -- a former Livermore City Council member -- was prevented from applying for the permanent city manager position.

Finding a permanent replacement for Gorton -- who was in the role for six years and working for the city in various capacities, including as police chief, for approximately more than 16 years overall -- has been a top priority for city officials, including Mayor Dave Hudson, who was elected to a second term in November. However, the process stalled starting in February when Hudson suffered from a stroke and was away from the dais on medical leave for months before his return last month.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. on Friday (June 16). The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

