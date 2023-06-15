San Ramon: Trumark founders inducted into Homebuilding Hall of Fame

The founders of a well-known housing development company based in the Tri-Valley were recently recognized by a statewide home building organization for their work toward setting the stage for the next generation in the industry over the course of the company's decades-long history.

Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson of Trumark Homes were inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) Hall of Fame for 2023 and recognized during the foundation's gala in Anaheim on May 23, company officials announced this week.

"We are humbled to receive this honor and join an esteemed group of peers in the California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame," Nelson said in this week's announcement. "We set out to establish a unique and distinct approach to home building that is centered on delivering cutting-edge design, quality craftsmanship and innovative advances. We are immensely proud of the reputation Trumark Homes has earned in this industry."

Nelson and Maples founded Trumark Companies in 1988, with 2023 marking the company's 35th anniversary.

"Our mission is to enhance the lives of people by creating inspiring living environments, and our commitment to excellence hasn't wavered for 35 years," Maples said. "With our teams in Northern and Southern California and Colorado, and with the support of Daiwa House Group, we share this honor and will continue to execute our vision to design and build exceptional new home communities."