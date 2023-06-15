News

San Ramon: Trumark founders inducted into Homebuilding Hall of Fame

Maples, Nelson honored by statewide foundation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2023, 5:49 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Michael Maples and Greg Nelson, co-founders and CEOs of Trumark Homes, were recognized in the California Homebuilding Foundation's Hall of Fame gala on May 23. (Photo courtesy CHF)

The founders of a well-known housing development company based in the Tri-Valley were recently recognized by a statewide home building organization for their work toward setting the stage for the next generation in the industry over the course of the company's decades-long history.

Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson of Trumark Homes were inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) Hall of Fame for 2023 and recognized during the foundation's gala in Anaheim on May 23, company officials announced this week.

"We are humbled to receive this honor and join an esteemed group of peers in the California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame," Nelson said in this week's announcement. "We set out to establish a unique and distinct approach to home building that is centered on delivering cutting-edge design, quality craftsmanship and innovative advances. We are immensely proud of the reputation Trumark Homes has earned in this industry."

Nelson and Maples founded Trumark Companies in 1988, with 2023 marking the company's 35th anniversary.

"Our mission is to enhance the lives of people by creating inspiring living environments, and our commitment to excellence hasn't wavered for 35 years," Maples said. "With our teams in Northern and Southern California and Colorado, and with the support of Daiwa House Group, we share this honor and will continue to execute our vision to design and build exceptional new home communities."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

While the company has expanded in the decades since its inception to include offices and operations in Southern California and Colorado, its main headquarters continue to be in San Ramon's Bishop Ranch.

"The Foundation is proud to include Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson of Trumark Companies among the five honorees being inducted into our Hall of Fame in 2023, each of whom represent a gold standard in the homebuilding industry for innovation, leadership and philanthropy," foundation Executive Director Terri Brunson said. "We are excited to honor these individuals, whose names and work will be added to our esteemed list of California homebuilding professionals in our Hall of Fame."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon: Trumark founders inducted into Homebuilding Hall of Fame

Maples, Nelson honored by statewide foundation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2023, 5:49 am

The founders of a well-known housing development company based in the Tri-Valley were recently recognized by a statewide home building organization for their work toward setting the stage for the next generation in the industry over the course of the company's decades-long history.

Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson of Trumark Homes were inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) Hall of Fame for 2023 and recognized during the foundation's gala in Anaheim on May 23, company officials announced this week.

"We are humbled to receive this honor and join an esteemed group of peers in the California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame," Nelson said in this week's announcement. "We set out to establish a unique and distinct approach to home building that is centered on delivering cutting-edge design, quality craftsmanship and innovative advances. We are immensely proud of the reputation Trumark Homes has earned in this industry."

Nelson and Maples founded Trumark Companies in 1988, with 2023 marking the company's 35th anniversary.

"Our mission is to enhance the lives of people by creating inspiring living environments, and our commitment to excellence hasn't wavered for 35 years," Maples said. "With our teams in Northern and Southern California and Colorado, and with the support of Daiwa House Group, we share this honor and will continue to execute our vision to design and build exceptional new home communities."

While the company has expanded in the decades since its inception to include offices and operations in Southern California and Colorado, its main headquarters continue to be in San Ramon's Bishop Ranch.

"The Foundation is proud to include Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson of Trumark Companies among the five honorees being inducted into our Hall of Fame in 2023, each of whom represent a gold standard in the homebuilding industry for innovation, leadership and philanthropy," foundation Executive Director Terri Brunson said. "We are excited to honor these individuals, whose names and work will be added to our esteemed list of California homebuilding professionals in our Hall of Fame."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.