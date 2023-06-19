News

Construction of PG&E staging area, inspection site underway in San Ramon

Temporary measures needed to address gas flow issues in pipeline for testing

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jun 19, 2023, 5:45 am
A new inspection site aimed at facilitating required testing and maintenance of the natural gas pipeline running underneath a portion of San Ramon is coming close to completion, set to be operational following completion of testing equipment on a nearby site.

Construction is close to completion on the new in-line inspection station and staging area for equipment that will allow PG&E workers to proceed with required testing near Dougherty Road. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

PG&E workers are in the final stages of constructing a new in-line inspection station (ILI) near Dougherty and Old Ranch roads, along with gas line testing equipment at a separate site on Alcosta Boulevard.

"The ILI Station will allow PG&E to inspect the natural gas pipeline located within Dougherty Road every 5-7 years, in compliance with federal regulations and California Public Utilities Commission requirements," city officials wrote in an announcement.

Following construction, the gas line testing equipment near Alcosta Boulevard will only be in place when needed for testing at the five- to seven-year intervals required by state and federal regulations, and will not be housed there permanently. However, grading of the hillside was necessary in order to accommodate the future inspection equipment, with that portion of the project complete as of June 5.

While in the midst of construction on the ILI site station, PG&E notified city officials that the flow of gas through that portion of the line would not be adequate for testing purposes, necessitating an increase in the flow of gas during testing and the use of ECDs in order to mitigate the excess gas during that time.

The flat pad areas that will house the gas line testing equipment -- known as enclosed combustion devices (ECDs) -- were being prepared, as of June 12. Upon completion of that phase, the ECDs are set to be transported to the site to commence testing.

The Alcosta site was identified as the only possible staging area for the five ECDs, according to PG&E officials. The city issued a temporary use permit for the site from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 2, with the site set to be decommissioned and equipment removed by Oct. 1.

More information on the project plus construction updates are available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman

Comments

R
Registered user
San Ramon
on Jun 19, 2023 at 12:57 pm
R, San Ramon
Registered user
on Jun 19, 2023 at 12:57 pm

enclosed combustion devices (ECDs) to burn off the excess natural gas? sounds like a huge waste of natural gas? I wonder how much, and could it be recycled.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.