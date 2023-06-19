Construction of PG&E staging area, inspection site underway in San Ramon

A new inspection site aimed at facilitating required testing and maintenance of the natural gas pipeline running underneath a portion of San Ramon is coming close to completion, set to be operational following completion of testing equipment on a nearby site.

PG&E workers are in the final stages of constructing a new in-line inspection station (ILI) near Dougherty and Old Ranch roads, along with gas line testing equipment at a separate site on Alcosta Boulevard.

"The ILI Station will allow PG&E to inspect the natural gas pipeline located within Dougherty Road every 5-7 years, in compliance with federal regulations and California Public Utilities Commission requirements," city officials wrote in an announcement.

Following construction, the gas line testing equipment near Alcosta Boulevard will only be in place when needed for testing at the five- to seven-year intervals required by state and federal regulations, and will not be housed there permanently. However, grading of the hillside was necessary in order to accommodate the future inspection equipment, with that portion of the project complete as of June 5.

While in the midst of construction on the ILI site station, PG&E notified city officials that the flow of gas through that portion of the line would not be adequate for testing purposes, necessitating an increase in the flow of gas during testing and the use of ECDs in order to mitigate the excess gas during that time.