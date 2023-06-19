Contra Costa DA won't file charges against deputies in shooting of man with archery rifle

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has concluded that the 2022 killing of a 51-year-old man by sheriff's deputies in Discovery Bay was "necessary and lawful".

Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office shot and killed Robert Steven Jones when he allegedly pointed an archery rifle at them.

Authorities were called to a domestic disturbance at 8:44 p.m. March 22, 2022, at a home in the 8000 block of Westport Circle.

As an officer spoke to Jones through a screen door, Jones allegedly took out a knife and raised it over his head, prompting deputies to command him to drop it.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Jones then "brandished what appeared to be a rifle at the deputies, who retreated to safe distance away from the residence to set up a perimeter."