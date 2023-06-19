Danville council to make appointments for open commission seats

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to appoint members to a number of open seats on the town's advisory boards, councils, and commissions, as well as for a poet laureate position.

The move comes on the heels of a months-long recruitment and interview process for open positions that is set to conclude with a special meeting on the topic ahead of the council's regular meeting Tuesday evening -- for terms starting July 1.

The open positions consist of three regular seats on the Arts Advisory Board for four-year terms, as well as a two-year term for a youth member, three seats with four-year terms on the Senior Advisory Commission, one youth member for a two-year terms on the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission, and seats for two-year terms on the Contra Costa Advisory Council on Aging and the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee, as well as a poet laureate for a two-year term.

Additionally, the council is set to appoint a member of the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission to serve on the Arts Advisory Board.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (June 20). The agenda is available here.