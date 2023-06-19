News

Danville council to make appointments for open commission seats

Recruitment process coming to end before July 1 terms

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 19, 2023, 3:39 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to appoint members to a number of open seats on the town's advisory boards, councils, and commissions, as well as for a poet laureate position.

Town of Danville logo.

The move comes on the heels of a months-long recruitment and interview process for open positions that is set to conclude with a special meeting on the topic ahead of the council's regular meeting Tuesday evening -- for terms starting July 1.

The open positions consist of three regular seats on the Arts Advisory Board for four-year terms, as well as a two-year term for a youth member, three seats with four-year terms on the Senior Advisory Commission, one youth member for a two-year terms on the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission, and seats for two-year terms on the Contra Costa Advisory Council on Aging and the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee, as well as a poet laureate for a two-year term.

Additionally, the council is set to appoint a member of the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission to serve on the Arts Advisory Board.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (June 20). The agenda is available here.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In other business

* Police Chief Allan Shields is set to provide an update from the town's police department.

* Management analyst Cat Bravo is set to provide a legislative update.

* Vice Mayor Karen Stepper is set to read a proclamation declaring June as Alzheimer's and Brain Health Awareness Month.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville council to make appointments for open commission seats

Recruitment process coming to end before July 1 terms

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 19, 2023, 3:39 pm

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to appoint members to a number of open seats on the town's advisory boards, councils, and commissions, as well as for a poet laureate position.

The move comes on the heels of a months-long recruitment and interview process for open positions that is set to conclude with a special meeting on the topic ahead of the council's regular meeting Tuesday evening -- for terms starting July 1.

The open positions consist of three regular seats on the Arts Advisory Board for four-year terms, as well as a two-year term for a youth member, three seats with four-year terms on the Senior Advisory Commission, one youth member for a two-year terms on the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission, and seats for two-year terms on the Contra Costa Advisory Council on Aging and the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee, as well as a poet laureate for a two-year term.

Additionally, the council is set to appoint a member of the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission to serve on the Arts Advisory Board.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (June 20). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Police Chief Allan Shields is set to provide an update from the town's police department.

* Management analyst Cat Bravo is set to provide a legislative update.

* Vice Mayor Karen Stepper is set to read a proclamation declaring June as Alzheimer's and Brain Health Awareness Month.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.