Danville council to make appointments for open commission seats

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to appoint members to a number of open seats on the town's advisory boards, councils, and commissions, as well as for a poet laureate position.
The move comes on the heels of a months-long recruitment and interview process for open positions that is set to conclude with a special meeting on the topic ahead of the council's regular meeting Tuesday evening -- for terms starting July 1.
The open positions consist of three regular seats on the Arts Advisory Board for four-year terms, as well as a two-year term for a youth member, three seats with four-year terms on the Senior Advisory Commission, one youth member for a two-year terms on the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission, and seats for two-year terms on the Contra Costa Advisory Council on Aging and the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee, as well as a poet laureate for a two-year term.
Additionally, the council is set to appoint a member of the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission to serve on the Arts Advisory Board.
The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (June 20). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* Police Chief Allan Shields is set to provide an update from the town's police department.
* Management analyst Cat Bravo is set to provide a legislative update.
* Vice Mayor Karen Stepper is set to read a proclamation declaring June as Alzheimer's and Brain Health Awareness Month.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.