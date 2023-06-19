Regional Parks Foundation names Bernstein as new executive director

Lauren Bernstein has been hired as the new executive director of the Regional Parks Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization aimed to fundraise and support the East Bay Regional Park District that oversees regional parks and open space in the area.
Bernstein began her role as the executive director on June 14. She will oversee and administer the foundation's operations and philanthropic opportunities, and also lead, develop, and implement program initiatives of the foundation.
"I am honored to serve as the executive director of the Regional Parks Foundation. I look forward to raising much needed philanthropic funding that will support critical Park District initiatives, as well as support our mission and work toward universal access, diversity and inclusion, and stewardship of our environment," Bernstein said in a statement.
Bernstein most recently served at the Glide Foundation in San Francisco for 3-1/2 years. According to parks foundation officials, she successfully led a team and raised money to support programs for unhoused individuals and families, creating multiple fundraising opportunities for the program.
Bernstein has worked closely with many organizations throughout the past decade to support nonprofit management, strategy and fundraising, according to the foundation. Her background in fundraising includes her current involvement as a nonprofit consultant and philanthropy, with goals similar to those she will see with the Regional Parks Foundation.
Bernstein will utilize her role to further strengthen the foundation's mission and standard goals of providing universal access, environmental stewardship, educational and recreational programs, and the acquisition of parklands, according to foundation officials.
As a frequent visitor to EBRPD parks who enjoys nature and the outdoors, Bernstein said she looks forward to engaging the community through her support. Her education and experience will provide the Regional Parks Foundation group with crucial elements needed to succeed in their fundraising missions, foundation officials said.
"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Bernstein in this pivotal role to lead the Regional Parks Foundation to further strengthen its mission and impact, and grow its fundraising potential to benefit our parks and the generations of community members and park visitors to come," said Les Hausrath, board president of the foundation.
