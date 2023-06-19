Regional Parks Foundation names Bernstein as new executive director

Lauren Bernstein has been hired as the new executive director of the Regional Parks Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization aimed to fundraise and support the East Bay Regional Park District that oversees regional parks and open space in the area.

Bernstein began her role as the executive director on June 14. She will oversee and administer the foundation's operations and philanthropic opportunities, and also lead, develop, and implement program initiatives of the foundation.

"I am honored to serve as the executive director of the Regional Parks Foundation. I look forward to raising much needed philanthropic funding that will support critical Park District initiatives, as well as support our mission and work toward universal access, diversity and inclusion, and stewardship of our environment," Bernstein said in a statement.

Bernstein most recently served at the Glide Foundation in San Francisco for 3-1/2 years. According to parks foundation officials, she successfully led a team and raised money to support programs for unhoused individuals and families, creating multiple fundraising opportunities for the program.

Bernstein has worked closely with many organizations throughout the past decade to support nonprofit management, strategy and fundraising, according to the foundation. Her background in fundraising includes her current involvement as a nonprofit consultant and philanthropy, with goals similar to those she will see with the Regional Parks Foundation.