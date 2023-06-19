'Silent Sky' onstage in the vineyards

"Lauren Gunderson sparingly and elegantly weaves this play with warmth, humor and the societal nuances of women's lives in an era when they could not vote. Experiencing these heroic women, and Henrietta in particular, is unforgettable," she added.

"Silent Sky" is inspired by the real story of brilliant and accomplished women Henrietta Leavitt, Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming working at Harvard College Observatory in the early 1900s as "human computers". Logging stars from photographs, as they were not allowed to touch the Observatory's telescope on orders from their male superiors, Henrietta discovers something life-changing on how her society viewed the heavens and Earth.

Playwright Lauren Gunderson completed "Silent Sky" a year before "Hidden Figures" premiered on screen in 2016 telling the story of NASA scientists Katherine Goble Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan working as "computers" and playing a vital role in the 1960s space race. The two works share similarities of true stories of women working in science ahead of their time and overcoming obstacles in the process.

Opening night is this Friday (June 23), and the production continues on Fridays through Sundays as well as next Thursday (June 29) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit www.SPARCtheater.org or call 925-443-2273.

"One thing to know is how fortunate we are to have this year's actors. Some of the Bay Area's finest actors working in this production bring love, light, and laughter to this historical story. They bring so much of themselves into this production," Le Blanc said.

"Silent Sky" stars Elena Wright reprising her role as Henrietta Leavitt, Mary Ann Rodgers as Annie Cannon and Emilie Talbot as Williamina Fleming. Also performing is Radhika Rao as Margaret Leavitt and Jake Arky as Peter Shaw.

SPARC Theater, previously known as the Livermore Shakespeare Festival, will present "Silent Sky" at the new open stage at Darcie Kent Vineyards, where guests can watch the play under the sunset and stars. It is the first of two plays in the nonprofit's 2023 Shakespeare in the Vineyard series, with "Much Ado About Nothing" following later in July.

"I was so excited to be asked by director Lisa Tromovitch to direct the production. I'm so lucky to get to work with these phenomenal actors and work with an amazing script. It is exciting," Le Blanc said.

The play is directed by Jennifer Le Blanc, an associate artist with SPARC for over a decade who is very familiar with the material. Le Blanc acted in the regional premier at TheatreWorks in 2014 performing the role of Henrietta's sister, Margaret.

'Silent Sky' onstage in the vineyards

Play tells story of female scientists overcoming obstacles while making impacts in early 1900s