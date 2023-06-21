Diablo Road projects to continue through summer

Workers are in the midst of efforts to improve conditions on Diablo Road this summer, with officials from the town of Danville recommending drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians find alternate routes and providing a suggested detour map.

Work began at the start of June to remove a number of Eucalyptus trees alongside the road, which had initially been slated for removal as part of an earlier culvert replacement project in the wake of winter storms earlier in the year but delayed in order to prevent an extension of the project's timeline.

Additionally, developers are complying with the town's conditions of approval for the proposed 69-unit Magee Preserve project, with a road-widening project for the westbound lane near Green Valley Road underway as of this month and set to be complete by early fall.

Officials are also recommending a detour due to roadwork on the other side of Mount Diablo. The North Gate entrance to the state park is closed throughout the summer, with drivers and bicyclists being directed to the South Gate entrance via Diablo Road from the west.