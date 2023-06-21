Diablo Road projects to continue through summer

Workers are in the midst of efforts to improve conditions on Diablo Road this summer, with officials from the town of Danville recommending drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians find alternate routes and providing a suggested detour map.
Work began at the start of June to remove a number of Eucalyptus trees alongside the road, which had initially been slated for removal as part of an earlier culvert replacement project in the wake of winter storms earlier in the year but delayed in order to prevent an extension of the project's timeline.
Additionally, developers are complying with the town's conditions of approval for the proposed 69-unit Magee Preserve project, with a road-widening project for the westbound lane near Green Valley Road underway as of this month and set to be complete by early fall.
Officials are also recommending a detour due to roadwork on the other side of Mount Diablo. The North Gate entrance to the state park is closed throughout the summer, with drivers and bicyclists being directed to the South Gate entrance via Diablo Road from the west.
Comments
Danville
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Some months ago, in response to another article relating to The Town of Danville's road maintenance efforts, I posted a comment about the sorry condition of El Pintado Road. A member of the Town Staff made a comment in this newspaper that the Town was preparing to spend a large sum of money to renovate El Pintado ( which hasn't had a nickels worth of repair work done on it in the nearly 40 years we've lived off of it). Thus far, the only thing we continue to see is various utilities dig it up and then do their characteristic "thief in the night repaving job." So maybe that same person will dane to respond to this note. Before Danville incorporated, the County did more to maintain El Pintado than they have. When I drive around and see the well-maintained streets and roads, I wonder if the Town even knows that El Pintado Road is within its jurisdiction. There should be some serious concern about most of the roadway as it is narrow, has no pedestrian space and has several blind curves. People walk, walk their dogs, and their children in strollers, and I am left wondering what the Town is going to do when someone ends up being hit by a vehicle?