News

Diablo Road projects to continue through summer

Tree removal, road widening, additional traffic to Mount Diablo lead to recommended detours

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 21, 2023, 4:52 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A number of road work projects on Diablo Road and elsewhere have led town officials to provide a detour map and recommend avoiding portions of the major throughway between Danville, Blackhawk and Mount Diablo. (Image courtesy Town of Danville)

Workers are in the midst of efforts to improve conditions on Diablo Road this summer, with officials from the town of Danville recommending drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians find alternate routes and providing a suggested detour map.

Work began at the start of June to remove a number of Eucalyptus trees alongside the road, which had initially been slated for removal as part of an earlier culvert replacement project in the wake of winter storms earlier in the year but delayed in order to prevent an extension of the project's timeline.

Additionally, developers are complying with the town's conditions of approval for the proposed 69-unit Magee Preserve project, with a road-widening project for the westbound lane near Green Valley Road underway as of this month and set to be complete by early fall.

Officials are also recommending a detour due to roadwork on the other side of Mount Diablo. The North Gate entrance to the state park is closed throughout the summer, with drivers and bicyclists being directed to the South Gate entrance via Diablo Road from the west.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Diablo Road projects to continue through summer

Tree removal, road widening, additional traffic to Mount Diablo lead to recommended detours

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 21, 2023, 4:52 am

Workers are in the midst of efforts to improve conditions on Diablo Road this summer, with officials from the town of Danville recommending drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians find alternate routes and providing a suggested detour map.

Work began at the start of June to remove a number of Eucalyptus trees alongside the road, which had initially been slated for removal as part of an earlier culvert replacement project in the wake of winter storms earlier in the year but delayed in order to prevent an extension of the project's timeline.

Additionally, developers are complying with the town's conditions of approval for the proposed 69-unit Magee Preserve project, with a road-widening project for the westbound lane near Green Valley Road underway as of this month and set to be complete by early fall.

Officials are also recommending a detour due to roadwork on the other side of Mount Diablo. The North Gate entrance to the state park is closed throughout the summer, with drivers and bicyclists being directed to the South Gate entrance via Diablo Road from the west.

Comments

Paul Clark
Registered user
Danville
14 hours ago
Paul Clark, Danville
Registered user
14 hours ago

Some months ago, in response to another article relating to The Town of Danville's road maintenance efforts, I posted a comment about the sorry condition of El Pintado Road. A member of the Town Staff made a comment in this newspaper that the Town was preparing to spend a large sum of money to renovate El Pintado ( which hasn't had a nickels worth of repair work done on it in the nearly 40 years we've lived off of it). Thus far, the only thing we continue to see is various utilities dig it up and then do their characteristic "thief in the night repaving job." So maybe that same person will dane to respond to this note. Before Danville incorporated, the County did more to maintain El Pintado than they have. When I drive around and see the well-maintained streets and roads, I wonder if the Town even knows that El Pintado Road is within its jurisdiction. There should be some serious concern about most of the roadway as it is narrow, has no pedestrian space and has several blind curves. People walk, walk their dogs, and their children in strollers, and I am left wondering what the Town is going to do when someone ends up being hit by a vehicle?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.