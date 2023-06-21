Dublin debates expanding term limits for mayor, council

"When we're looking at our neighboring jurisdictions, Dublin's term limits are the most limiting," Stefanski said. In Pleasanton, for example, the initial term limit is eight consecutive years for a regular City Council seat and a separate limit of eight consecutive years for the mayor's seat.

City leaders weighed options including leaving in place the existing policy that allows a maximum of eight consecutive years, or asking voters to amend it or remove term limits altogether. While the council didn't reach consensus on term length during the June 6 meeting, there was agreement that any proposal would be placed on the November 2024 ballot instead of calling for a costly off-schedule election earlier.

The Dublin City Council this month discussed the future of term limit policies for city elected positions that, as currently set, are the most restrictive in the Tri-Valley.

According to the official staff report, adding the measure to the April 2024 ballot would have an estimated cost between $239,449 and $307,863.

Originally, city staff presented the option of putting the issue on a special election ballot in April 2024, giving residents the opportunity to vote on the issue before the November 2024 election. That move would also cause the changes to go into effect for the November 2024 municipal ballot, impacting any mayor or city council candidate vying for a new term.

"The discussion of term limits in 1996 was brought on when Dubin wasn't as big as it is now -- the population wasn't even half of what it is now. We have grown tremendously since then," Hernandez said. "As your mayor, I'm glad that we're having this open conversation because to me it's important to be able to bring this forward to the ballot."

With each councilmember providing input, the ultimate finding was to further talks about the policy change, with the hopes of bringing it to the November 2024 ballot. Though the members compared the term limits of Dublin to cities nearby, it was not specified at this stage how much they might seek to increase or change the term limits.

"My reluctance is around the timing and lack of immediacy, the potential $300,000 seems excessive when we don't need to address this issue just now," he said. "Extending the term limits can potentially help foster continuity and stability with long-term projects and initiatives that are often complex. We can take it to vote in the November 2024 election when the cost incurred to the taxpayers will be much less."

"The cost of putting the measure on the November ballot wouldn't be any additional cost because the city will already have the city council and mayor election, so we'll already be paying to participate in that election," Stefanski said in response.

Although no specific timeline was given, council members agreed to discuss placing the measure on the November 2024 ballot at a later time. Additional reports are expected to be released by the city of Dublin in the coming months.

"I have long felt that our term limits are overly restrictive," she said. "We are the only ones in the Tri-Valley that have a limit of eight years combined."

Dublin debates expanding term limits for mayor, council

New policy proposal, still in flux, could be taken to voters in 2024 general election