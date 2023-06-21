Head-on collision on Vasco Road kills one, hurts 10

One person was killed and an initial estimate of 10 were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Vasco Road, about a mile and a half from Byron.
The crash, which also involved a third vehicle, happened around 2 p.m., according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Spokesperson Steve Hill.
The road south of Camino Diablo was still shut down in both directions just after 3 p.m. Hill said at least two helicopters and multiple ambulances were necessary to transport victims.
The initial report said a van collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Two people had to be extricated from the vehicles; one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 2:47 p.m.
Of the survivors, two people were listed in serious condition, four had moderate injuries, and four suffered minor injuries, Hill said.
At least three of the victims were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, including a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old.
Hill said it's likely the road will remain closed into the evening commute.
