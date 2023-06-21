News

Head-on collision on Vasco Road kills one, hurts 10

Van hits oncoming pickup truck Wednesday afternoon

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 21, 2023, 4:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

One person was killed and an initial estimate of 10 were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Vasco Road, about a mile and a half from Byron.

(Courtesy CHP)

The crash, which also involved a third vehicle, happened around 2 p.m., according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Spokesperson Steve Hill.

The road south of Camino Diablo was still shut down in both directions just after 3 p.m. Hill said at least two helicopters and multiple ambulances were necessary to transport victims.

The initial report said a van collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicles; one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 2:47 p.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Of the survivors, two people were listed in serious condition, four had moderate injuries, and four suffered minor injuries, Hill said.

At least three of the victims were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, including a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old.

Hill said it's likely the road will remain closed into the evening commute.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Head-on collision on Vasco Road kills one, hurts 10

Van hits oncoming pickup truck Wednesday afternoon

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 21, 2023, 4:15 pm

One person was killed and an initial estimate of 10 were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Vasco Road, about a mile and a half from Byron.

The crash, which also involved a third vehicle, happened around 2 p.m., according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Spokesperson Steve Hill.

The road south of Camino Diablo was still shut down in both directions just after 3 p.m. Hill said at least two helicopters and multiple ambulances were necessary to transport victims.

The initial report said a van collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicles; one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 2:47 p.m.

Of the survivors, two people were listed in serious condition, four had moderate injuries, and four suffered minor injuries, Hill said.

At least three of the victims were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, including a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old.

Hill said it's likely the road will remain closed into the evening commute.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.