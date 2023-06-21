Head-on collision on Vasco Road kills one, hurts 10

One person was killed and an initial estimate of 10 were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Vasco Road, about a mile and a half from Byron.

The crash, which also involved a third vehicle, happened around 2 p.m., according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Spokesperson Steve Hill.

The road south of Camino Diablo was still shut down in both directions just after 3 p.m. Hill said at least two helicopters and multiple ambulances were necessary to transport victims.

The initial report said a van collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicles; one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 2:47 p.m.