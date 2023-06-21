Local Control and Accountability Plan discussions to continue at SRVUSD

Trustees at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to hold a third meeting on the district's Local Control and Accountability Plan after a report related to the proposed plan for the upcoming cycle was accidentally excluded from the agenda at the last regular meeting.

The board had been set to vote on the proposed LCAP for the upcoming year following a second public hearing on June 13 that came on the heels of the introduction of the proposed plan and an initial public hearing on June 6. However, a Local Indicators Self Reflection Report was inadvertently omitted from the June 13 agenda, according to district staff.

"The purpose of this agenda item is to bring back the 2023-2024 LCAP as the Local Indicators Self Reflection Report was inadvertently omitted from the attached documentation when the LCAP was originally presented for approval at the 6/13/2023 board packet," assistant superintendent of educational services Christine Huajardo wrote in a staff report.

"It is a requirement that the local indicator ratings are included in the annual update of the LCAP and these are publicly shared to the community through the California School Dashboard, which includes state and local indicators that display performance across the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) priorities," she continued.

The 15-page Local Indicator Self-Reflection Report consists of staff's self-rankings of the district's performance across a number of categories, and its self-identified needs and priorities.