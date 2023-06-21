News

Two dead in fiery car crash in Dublin

Single-vehicle collision Tuesday night believed to be caused by speeding

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Jun 21, 2023, 1:10 pm
A driver and a passenger were pronounced dead Tuesday night following a single vehicle crash in Dublin that led the car to burst into flames before first responders arrived, city police said.

A Dublin Police Services spokesperson said that officers arrived on the scene near Dougherty and Fall Creek roads at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 20 to find a BMW "engulfed in flames," with the two occupants of the car being found dead once the fire was extinguished.

The 25-year-old man driving the vehicle and an unidentified male passenger were both believed by DPS to be San Ramon residents.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, an ongoing DPS investigation suggested that the driver had been traveling at excessive speed prior to crashing into a tree and light pole.

DPS Capt. Gurvinder Gosal said that the condition of the two bodies found at the scene following the fire was posing an obstacle to confirming their identities, but that the agency would issue an update once they were identified.

