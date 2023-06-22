News

Community Briefs: Andersen's State of the County address | Domestic violence support group | Train exhibit at museum | Cereal drive success

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 22, 2023, 9:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

State of the County

District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen is set to deliver her State of the County address in Danville at the end of next month.

District 2 Supervisor and former Danville Mayor Candace Andersen. (Photo courtesy San Ramon Chamber of Commerce)

The event, hosted by the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for July 27 at the Crow Canyon Country Club.

Same-day registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and welcoming remarks from chamber director Mino Sastry before Andersen's address and a subsequent Q&A portion through 1:30 p.m.

More information and registration is available here.

Domestic violence support group

Tri-Valley Haven is launching an eight-week support group for domestic violence survivors starting next week.

The first meeting of the series is scheduled for Monday (June 26) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with subsequent meetings at the same time every Monday throughout the group's duration.

The workshop series will include topics such as safety planning, green and red flags in relationships, and coping skills.

Registration and more information are available by calling 925-667-2607 or emailing [email protected] No drop-in clients will be accepted.

More information about Tri-Valley Haven and other domestic violence support resources the organization offers is available here.

Train exhibit at MSRV

Model train exhibits are a popular attraction at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, and are celebrated in the annual "Totally Trains" exhibit, opening June 24. (Photo courtesy Museum of the San Ramon Valley)

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is set to bring back one of its most popular attractions at the end of the month in the latest "Totally Trains" exhibit.

"This always engaging display will showcase a mesmerizing array of model trains, encompassing everything from enchanting steam locomotives to sleek modern diesels," MSRV spokesperson John Keenan wrote in an announcement.

A major highlight of the annual exhibit is its "village scene", which aims to showcase the look and feel of the early days of the San Ramon Valley and capture its past and present essence.

The exhibit debuts Saturday (June 24) and runs through Aug. 27. More information is available at museumsrv.org.

Cereal drive success

SRRMC officials pose with a sample of the donated cereal that will be sent to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. (Photo courtesy SRRMC)

Officials with San Ramon Regional Medical Center have announced that a recent cereal drive at the hospital yielded more than 6,000 servings of donations.

From June 5 through June 12, community members were encouraged to donate healthy, whole grain cereal at the hospital for distribution to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

"We understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition," SRRMC CEO Warren Kirk said in an announcement on June 16. "Many households rely on food banks and other food programs to have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive."

Cereal was sought as an easy, popular, and nutritious breakfast food, with the goal of addressing a gap in school meals for children facing hunger during the summer months.

"We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we are proud to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity," Kirk said.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

