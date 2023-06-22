Culinary Angels hires new executive director

Tri-Valley cancer patient support nonprofit Culinary Angels recently welcomed a new executive director, Rusty Weekes, while also sharing plans to continue growing its outreach services.

Culinary Angels works with volunteers across the Tri-Valley to provide nutrition-forward meals to people experiencing cancer or their support teams. Weekes will be working alongside the organization's board of directors, founder and volunteer base to continue their services throughout the region.

"I am very excited to be able to welcome Rusty into our amazing organization so that we can continue to help further evolve and grow our programs," founder Lisa McNaney said in announcing Weekes' appointment on Monday.

McNaney, a survivor of cancer herself, created Culinary Angels in 2016 with the goal of highlighting the impact of quality food on the treatment process and overall patient health.

"I expect to remain very active in the overall organization, tap into new resources and opportunities and likely be able to spend more time in the kitchen," added McNaney, who is stepping down as executive director.