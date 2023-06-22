News

Culinary Angels hires new executive director

Organization hopes Weekes can grow outreach services in Tri-Valley

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 22, 2023, 4:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Tri-Valley cancer patient support nonprofit Culinary Angels recently welcomed a new executive director, Rusty Weekes, while also sharing plans to continue growing its outreach services.

Rusty Weekes, new executive director of Culinary Angels. (Photo courtesy Culinary Angels)

Culinary Angels works with volunteers across the Tri-Valley to provide nutrition-forward meals to people experiencing cancer or their support teams. Weekes will be working alongside the organization's board of directors, founder and volunteer base to continue their services throughout the region.

"I am very excited to be able to welcome Rusty into our amazing organization so that we can continue to help further evolve and grow our programs," founder Lisa McNaney said in announcing Weekes' appointment on Monday.

McNaney, a survivor of cancer herself, created Culinary Angels in 2016 with the goal of highlighting the impact of quality food on the treatment process and overall patient health.

"I expect to remain very active in the overall organization, tap into new resources and opportunities and likely be able to spend more time in the kitchen," added McNaney, who is stepping down as executive director.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

When making meals, staff emphasizes the importance of nutrition, often using local, organic and seasonal foods. According to the group, they have produced over 13,000 meals since launching.

Weekes joins the Culinary Angels with previous nonprofit and philanthropy experience. He has served as an executive board member of the Santa Clara Chamber of Commerce since 2014, among other executive board positions.

In a statement, Weekes shared his hopes to increase the Culinary Angels service impact throughout the Tri-Valley.

"I am excited to join the Culinary Angels team as the executive director. Lisa McNaney and the board, led by president Sue Bayer, have created a wonderful and successful organization that provides an important link for those who need it most," Weekes said.

"With the help and support of the Culinary Angels staff and volunteers, we will focus on growing our recipient base, cultivating new corporate partnerships and sharing the incredible story of the Culinary Angels," Weekes added.

To find out more about the nonprofit, visit culinaryangels.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Culinary Angels hires new executive director

Organization hopes Weekes can grow outreach services in Tri-Valley

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 22, 2023, 4:13 pm

Tri-Valley cancer patient support nonprofit Culinary Angels recently welcomed a new executive director, Rusty Weekes, while also sharing plans to continue growing its outreach services.

Culinary Angels works with volunteers across the Tri-Valley to provide nutrition-forward meals to people experiencing cancer or their support teams. Weekes will be working alongside the organization's board of directors, founder and volunteer base to continue their services throughout the region.

"I am very excited to be able to welcome Rusty into our amazing organization so that we can continue to help further evolve and grow our programs," founder Lisa McNaney said in announcing Weekes' appointment on Monday.

McNaney, a survivor of cancer herself, created Culinary Angels in 2016 with the goal of highlighting the impact of quality food on the treatment process and overall patient health.

"I expect to remain very active in the overall organization, tap into new resources and opportunities and likely be able to spend more time in the kitchen," added McNaney, who is stepping down as executive director.

When making meals, staff emphasizes the importance of nutrition, often using local, organic and seasonal foods. According to the group, they have produced over 13,000 meals since launching.

Weekes joins the Culinary Angels with previous nonprofit and philanthropy experience. He has served as an executive board member of the Santa Clara Chamber of Commerce since 2014, among other executive board positions.

In a statement, Weekes shared his hopes to increase the Culinary Angels service impact throughout the Tri-Valley.

"I am excited to join the Culinary Angels team as the executive director. Lisa McNaney and the board, led by president Sue Bayer, have created a wonderful and successful organization that provides an important link for those who need it most," Weekes said.

"With the help and support of the Culinary Angels staff and volunteers, we will focus on growing our recipient base, cultivating new corporate partnerships and sharing the incredible story of the Culinary Angels," Weekes added.

To find out more about the nonprofit, visit culinaryangels.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.