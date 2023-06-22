Culinary Angels hires new executive director

Tri-Valley cancer patient support nonprofit Culinary Angels recently welcomed a new executive director, Rusty Weekes, while also sharing plans to continue growing its outreach services.
Culinary Angels works with volunteers across the Tri-Valley to provide nutrition-forward meals to people experiencing cancer or their support teams. Weekes will be working alongside the organization's board of directors, founder and volunteer base to continue their services throughout the region.
"I am very excited to be able to welcome Rusty into our amazing organization so that we can continue to help further evolve and grow our programs," founder Lisa McNaney said in announcing Weekes' appointment on Monday.
McNaney, a survivor of cancer herself, created Culinary Angels in 2016 with the goal of highlighting the impact of quality food on the treatment process and overall patient health.
"I expect to remain very active in the overall organization, tap into new resources and opportunities and likely be able to spend more time in the kitchen," added McNaney, who is stepping down as executive director.
When making meals, staff emphasizes the importance of nutrition, often using local, organic and seasonal foods. According to the group, they have produced over 13,000 meals since launching.
Weekes joins the Culinary Angels with previous nonprofit and philanthropy experience. He has served as an executive board member of the Santa Clara Chamber of Commerce since 2014, among other executive board positions.
In a statement, Weekes shared his hopes to increase the Culinary Angels service impact throughout the Tri-Valley.
"I am excited to join the Culinary Angels team as the executive director. Lisa McNaney and the board, led by president Sue Bayer, have created a wonderful and successful organization that provides an important link for those who need it most," Weekes said.
"With the help and support of the Culinary Angels staff and volunteers, we will focus on growing our recipient base, cultivating new corporate partnerships and sharing the incredible story of the Culinary Angels," Weekes added.
To find out more about the nonprofit, visit culinaryangels.org.
