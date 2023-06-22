Drag brunch in Livermore garners community support after boycott threats

According to Nightly, drag shows are an important community space and an accepting space where people can relax and have fun.

"Right now there's so much animosity towards the queer community, and Pride Month is a time where that is heightened. And to see the overwhelming display of support is really powerful," Nightly said.

The drag queens were greeted by a packed house Saturday where rainbow decor and the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag adorned the entryway and front wall of the establishment.

LaShay and fellow drag performers Queera Nightly and Avery Night returned to the gastropub located in downtown Livermore last Saturday for a second drag brunch. This Pride Month, the event and its performers accumulated a wave of community support in the face of threats to boycott Rebel ahead of the show.

"Thank you for being you! We love you and we love the show!" The response to Rebel Kitchen & Libations' first drag brunch rings in host and drag queen Ava LaShay's memory.

Days before the brunch, LaShay wrote, "It feels good knowing the community is coming out in support of the show, the queens and Rebel. We truly have an amazing community here in Livermore of both LGBTQIA+ and allies. It's always a comfort knowing we aren't alone."

"The community is stepping up and showing Rebel that we are going to support inclusive queer events with our dollars, and that a threat of boycott should not be a reason for them to not continue to have inclusive events," said Brittni Kiick, the city's vice mayor and a board member of Livermore Pride, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ community-building.

Later that same day, Parks turned to the Livermore Pride Facebook Group to rally support for the drag brunch and performers. According to Parks, the community responded en masse. Within the day, the brunch had sold out, filling the venue which had been about half booked just days prior.

On June 6, an unnamed emailer urged their contacts to boycott Rebel and to forward the message on social media, according to Rebel's event and marketing manager Dina Parks.

"Drag shows are really the one place that people can go and feel safe, know that they're going to be OK, and they can let their guard down. So I think it's important that there is a space in Livermore where people can do that," Nightly said.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Drag brunch in Livermore garners community support after boycott threats

Tickets sell out within one day following effort to thwart event at Rebel Kitchen & Libations