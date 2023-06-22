News

Movie series set to show at Village Theatre this summer

Screenings connect to books depicted in public art; 'Gone with the Wind' is debut film

by Joseph Chiu / Danville San Ramon

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery will present a movie series and public art gallery throughout the summer for visitors to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Village Theatre and Art Gallery)

Danville has announced the presentation of a public art movie series this summer at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, which will highlight four of the 10 books in the "Bound for Books" monthly movie series starting this week.

Artists were invited to paint and embellish fiberglass benches in the shape of open books for this public art project. The benches depicted the artists' favorite books through scenes from different children's tales, classic novels and more.

The bench depicting "Julie and Julia" on display in the streets of Downtown Danville. (Photo courtesy of Village Theatre and Art Gallery)

"Storytelling has always been an artform that has brought communities together. We hope that this series will encourage patrons to read the books that these movies are based off and then discuss it amongst themselves within their own community of friends and/or family," town performing arts coordinator John Dunn said.

The artistic benches are currently on display in downtown Danville and can be seen around town until the week of Sept. 25. A public online auction will open from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St., with all proceeds benefiting future public art projects.

The movie series highlighting the four books depicted on the benches are as follows:

* This Friday (June 23): "Gone with the Wind" (1939; PG)

* July 21: "Julie and Julia" (2009; PG-13)

* Aug. 18: "Alice in Wonderland" (2010; PG)

* Sept. 8: "Little Women" (2019; PG)

"While not intended to be educational, one could say that (the movie series) could show patrons how a (filmmakers') vision and adaptation of a story will almost always be vastly different from that of the reader," Dunn said.

The bench depicting the film "Gone with the Wind." (Photo courtesy of Village Theatre and Art Gallery)

In addition to the movie series, the Village Theatre will be hosting other art experiences throughout the summer. The 13th annual "The Art of the Story" juried art exhibit is open through Aug. 11 and allows visitors to explore interpretations of different readings and books.

The movies will show at 5 p.m. on its showing dates and tickets are available for $5. Visit www.danville.ca.gov for more information and to purchase tickets.

