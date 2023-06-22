Movie series set to show at Village Theatre this summer

Danville has announced the presentation of a public art movie series this summer at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, which will highlight four of the 10 books in the "Bound for Books" monthly movie series starting this week.

Artists were invited to paint and embellish fiberglass benches in the shape of open books for this public art project. The benches depicted the artists' favorite books through scenes from different children's tales, classic novels and more.

"Storytelling has always been an artform that has brought communities together. We hope that this series will encourage patrons to read the books that these movies are based off and then discuss it amongst themselves within their own community of friends and/or family," town performing arts coordinator John Dunn said.

The artistic benches are currently on display in downtown Danville and can be seen around town until the week of Sept. 25. A public online auction will open from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St., with all proceeds benefiting future public art projects.

The movie series highlighting the four books depicted on the benches are as follows: