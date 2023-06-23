Coroner IDs San Ramon brothers killed in fiery crash in Dublin

Two brothers died in a fiery crash Tuesday night near the Dublin-San Ramon border that may have been caused by speed, according to police and the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Adam Rasheed, 25, and Khaleed Rasheed, 23, both of San Ramon, were killed when their vehicle hit a tree and a light pole shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dougherty and Fall Creek roads.

Officers responded and located the vehicle on fire, Dublin Police Capt. Gurvinder Gosal said Wednesday.

When fire crews put out the blaze, inside were the brothers. Adam Rasheed was driving and may have lost control of the vehicle before the crash, Gosal said. The crash involved only the vehicle the Rasheeds were in.

Dublin police on Friday announced that they will be closing southbound Dougherty Road between Fall Creek Road and Willow Creek Drive from 7-11 a.m. Saturday (June 24) to conduct investigative work related to the fatal crash case.