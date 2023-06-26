Landsea Homes debuts design studio in San Ramon

A residential building and design company with an office in San Ramon is launching a new design studio adjacent to the office and aimed at providing new homeowners the opportunity to select and personalize a range of interior design aspects.
Landsea Homes announced the new studio alongside their Northern California office in San Ramon's Crow Canyon neighborhood on May 31.
"Our new design studio presents a unique opportunity for homebuyers to work closely with an interior design expert and personalize nearly every aspect of their home to ensure it is a true reflection of their individual lifestyle," said Marc Rico, vice president of sales and marketing for Landsea's Northern California division. "We're thrilled to be able to offer an elevated design experience that will allow them to 'live in their element' for years to come."
Experienced designers will be on-hand at the new studio to aid new homebuyers in their selection of interior design elements via individual consultations.
The studio will offer a range of flooring, carpentry, cabinetry, countertops, flooring, plumbing and lighting options that customers can explore hands-on via in-store samples.
"In particular, the design studio features full kitchen and living room set-ups to allow customers to visualize the actual lifestyle and quality they will get in their home," Landsea officials said in the May 31 announcement.
In addition to hands-on shopping experiences, the studio will offer homebuyers the opportunity to visualize and explore their budding design concepts virtually.
"The design studio will also feature Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home (HPH) Interactive Experience, allowing homebuyers to visualize and virtually experience the features of the HPH program," Landsea officials said. "Homebuyers will also be able to add additional features, which will sync with their included Apple HomeKit for more personalized home automated experiences."
The design studio at 3130 Crow Canyon Place is open by appointment to all buyers of Landsea's Northern California homes.
