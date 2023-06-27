DeSaulnier to host mental health town hall

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a discussion focusing on mental health -- specifically technology and addiction -- in a town hall this week and the latest installation of a series of conversations on mental health challenges organized by the San Ramon Valley congressman.

The upcoming talk will feature guest speaker Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist, Stanford University professor and author of the 2021 book "Dopamine Nation".

The virtual town hall is scheduled for Wednesday (June 28) at 1 p.m., with a Q&A period scheduled after the discussion.

Registration is available here.