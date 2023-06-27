Pleasanton Preps: Cancer experience changes 'everything' for outgoing Ballistic United GM

But it was while going through the process, Ryerson and his wife Leslie did some soul searching. "Going through the cancer changed my perspective on life," Ryerson said. "Going through what I went through changed everything."

Over the course of the last year, Ryerson was diagnosed with colon cancer. He has gone through treatments and in his latest screening he is still all clear.

"We want to thank Tim for his seven years of service at Ballistic United and getting the club to the next level," McMillin said. "We will miss him but know that he is only leaving us to spend more time with his immediate family in the Virginia area."

"We were only seeing the kids and my parents a couple of times a year," Ryerson said. "Once we went back, saw the kids, and told them there was a chance I could be coming back there, and we saw how excited they were, it was an easy decision."

And it was with that in mind that Ryerson, who grew up in Maryland, made the decision to leave Ballistic and accept the position of associate executive director with the McLean Youth Soccer in Northern Virginia.

With his son (Trevor) in the Washington D.C. area attending grad school, his daughter in Virginia with Tim's son-in-law (Ashley and Pat) and granddaughter Eliza, and his aging parents in Maryland, there was a desire to be close to all.

"Tim started with BUSC in 2017 as a business development manager and after much success was quickly promoted to director of business development in 2018 taking on the additional responsibilities of recreational director of coaching and director of events," explained McMillin. "Tim was then elevated to the role of general manager in early 2020. Tim proceeded to create a strategic plan and used that to guide the club to financial stability even in the face of a worldwide pandemic. In addition to being a great GM, he was also one of my closest friends."

"I am going to miss Ballistic of course," Ryerson said. "I know I am fortunate for having worked for them. I just tried to do my best and wanted to leave the club in better shape than it was when I got there."

McLean Youth Soccer is twice the size of BUSC -- or the same size if Ballistic and the Pleasanton Rage merged. While in most ways it was an easy decision to make, there are some bittersweet emotions.

Recently we ran a story naming the BUSC players heading off to college. There were some names omitted from the list we received, as well as a pair of misspellings. Here is the correct list!

Ryerson will stick with Ballistic through the summer, with the family moving back east the first week of September. An announcement will be made soon as to who will be taking over the GM role for Ballistic.

"We love Pleasanton," Ryerson said. "I could stay here forever. We love that small-town feel of Main Street. We will miss all the time we spent down there -- the Farmers' Market and the other stuff we used to do. We will miss all the relationships we have made."

Pleasanton Preps: Cancer experience changes 'everything' for outgoing Ballistic United GM

Ryerson stepping down from Pleasanton soccer club, moving to Virginia to be closer to family

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 27, 2023, 10:38 pm

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]