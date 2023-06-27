Walnut Creek police say someone shot out business window Saturday night

Walnut Creek police say someone used a firearm Saturday to shoot out a window at Walden Center on North Main Street.

Someone flagged down an officer at 9:52 p.m. Saturday to report a window was shot out at their place of work at 2900 N. Main St.

Police said the window had been shot with a firearm. No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Walnut Creek police at 925-943-5844 or call the anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.