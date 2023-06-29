News

CHP investigating freeway shooting in Tri-Valley

No injuries reported in Wednesday afternoon incident

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2023, 3:15 pm

California Highway Patrol officers are trying to determine the circumstances of a reported non-injury shooting on Interstate 580 in the Tri-Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

CHP logo.

CHP-Dublin Officer Tyler Hahn said the agency was advised about a shooting on the freeway near the El Charro Road interchange in Pleasanton at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they located one victim who had not sustained any injuries as a result of the gunfire, according to Hahn.

"Currently, a suspect has not been identified, however, a blue Nissan SUV may have been involved in the shooting," Hahn said. "Any assistance from the public in gathering additional details surrounding this shooting is appreciated."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact CHP-Dublin at 925-828-0466.

Jeremy Walsh
 
