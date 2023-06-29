Contra Costa County to use cannabis tax revenue for youth anti-drug program

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the use of nearly $200,000 in cannabis tax revenue on education programs meant to prevent county youth from using the drug.
At the board's meeting, county health officials recommended that the $191,821 of projected revenue from cannabis dispensaries in the county in the 2023-24 fiscal year be allocated to youth tobacco and cannabis use prevention programs.
The funding will go toward the expansion of the Contra Costa County Office of Education's Tobacco Use Prevention Education program, which is currently active in 134 schools in the county. The program is currently limited by state law to only addressing youth tobacco use due to its use of Proposition 56 and Proposition 99 state tobacco taxes.
With the new funding from the county, the program can begin youth cannabis prevention education as early as the fall semester, said Dr. Sefanit Mekuria, a county deputy health officer.
The program currently partners with local schools to create curriculum for tobacco use prevention programs, training staff in prevention methods and planning education sessions for parents and families. The expansion of the tobacco-use prevention initiative was recommended by the county health department due to its existing capacity and reach.
With funds from cannabis-related taxes, the program can use its existing infrastructure to provide cannabis education programs to 61% of schools across the county. According to documents presented at the board meeting Tuesday, the program expects to cover 100% of school districts in the county by 2026.
"Our Tobacco Use Prevention Education team has the experience, expertise, reputation, reach and existing relationships with school and community partners to support our local education agencies in effectively addressing cannabis use," said Lynn Mackey, the Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools, in a letter in support of the supervisors using the funding for the cannabis youth education program.
Comments
Registered user
San Ramon
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
LOL!!! Let me get this straight: So, the county is going to use tax revenue from a drug to fund a youth anti-drug program.
You just can’t make this stuff up! LOL!!!!!
Registered user
Danville
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Such irony. Create a major problem and then apply a minor ineffective "fix" by creating another government bureaucracy.
Once drugs are "legalized" you cannot undo that later on. Prohibition showed us that.
Registered user
Danville
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Is the irony missed here? Seriously? Let's use money from the sale of drugs to finance a drug prevention program. Just smacking my head.