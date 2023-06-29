News

County DA announces PetSmart to pay $1.46M for overcharging, false advertising, unfair competition

'The law in California is clear: businesses must be accurate in charging for goods and services,' Becton says

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2023, 4:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that PetSmart has agreed to pay $1.46 million for overcharging customers, false advertising and unfair competition.

Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office seal.

It's the outcome of a multi-county lawsuit that includes court orders prohibiting the company from engaging in false or misleading advertising and charging an amount greater than the lowest price posted for an item.

The settlement requires PetSmart to implement additional audit and price accuracy procedures in its California stores for three years to ensure compliance with pricing accuracy requirements, including notifying customers of their right to be charged the lowest currently advertised price for any item offered for sale.

"The law in California is clear: businesses must be accurate in charging for goods and services," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. "For customers, it's important to monitor items scanned at a register and scrutinize your receipts to make sure you are not being overcharged."

PetSmart will pay $1.25 million in civil penalties, $100,000 in restitution to support consumer protection enforcement efforts, and $110,000 for investigative costs incurred by various counties.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The DA's office said PetSmart has implemented new policies and procedures to improve pricing accuracy with routine audits, detailed record keeping, and in-store signage to notify customers about the lowest advertised prices.

The lawsuit was filed in Santa Cruz County. In addition to Contra Costa, other plaintiffs include Sonoma, Alameda, Marin, San Diego, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Deputy DA Bryan Tierney prosecuted the case for Contra Costa County.

County residents who think they have been overcharged by a business can contact the DA's office [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

County DA announces PetSmart to pay $1.46M for overcharging, false advertising, unfair competition

'The law in California is clear: businesses must be accurate in charging for goods and services,' Becton says

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2023, 4:31 pm

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that PetSmart has agreed to pay $1.46 million for overcharging customers, false advertising and unfair competition.

It's the outcome of a multi-county lawsuit that includes court orders prohibiting the company from engaging in false or misleading advertising and charging an amount greater than the lowest price posted for an item.

The settlement requires PetSmart to implement additional audit and price accuracy procedures in its California stores for three years to ensure compliance with pricing accuracy requirements, including notifying customers of their right to be charged the lowest currently advertised price for any item offered for sale.

"The law in California is clear: businesses must be accurate in charging for goods and services," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. "For customers, it's important to monitor items scanned at a register and scrutinize your receipts to make sure you are not being overcharged."

PetSmart will pay $1.25 million in civil penalties, $100,000 in restitution to support consumer protection enforcement efforts, and $110,000 for investigative costs incurred by various counties.

The DA's office said PetSmart has implemented new policies and procedures to improve pricing accuracy with routine audits, detailed record keeping, and in-store signage to notify customers about the lowest advertised prices.

The lawsuit was filed in Santa Cruz County. In addition to Contra Costa, other plaintiffs include Sonoma, Alameda, Marin, San Diego, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Deputy DA Bryan Tierney prosecuted the case for Contra Costa County.

County residents who think they have been overcharged by a business can contact the DA's office [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.