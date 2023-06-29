Ex-Foothill band director takes plea deal for child sex abuse charge

A former band director at Foothill High School pleaded no contest earlier this month to a charge of sexually abusing a teenager nearly a decade before while employed at a high school just outside Modesto.
As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Efrain Hinojosa will be sentenced to 120 days in jail, two years of formal probation, mandatory sex offender registration and an order to stay away from the victim, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
Hinojosa, 40, was arrested on the Foothill campus in Pleasanton on Dec. 6 by the Ceres Police Department on allegations he had "an inappropriate sexual relationship" with a high school student during his time working as a music teacher at Central Valley High School in Ceres.
He was ultimately charged with a single felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18 years old for actions against a female teenager between Jan. 1, 2013 and July 7, 2014, according to the criminal complaint.
Hinojosa, who initially pleaded not guilty in the winter, changed his plea to the charge to no contest during a case management conference in Stanislaus County Superior Court on June 12. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11.
His defense attorney, Steven B. Plesser, did not respond to a request for comment this week.
Hinojosa's arrest last year sent shockwaves through the Foothill community, where he had been employed for more than six years. He had taught AP music theory, color guard and percussion classes at Foothill, as well as led the Falcons' wind ensemble, symphonic band and concert band.
After initially being put on administrative leave, Hinojosa's employment with the Pleasanton Unified School District was terminated in the wake of his criminal case, according to Patrick Gannon, PUSD director of communications.
Pleasanton officials have found no evidence or allegations of Hinojosa committing crimes during his tenure at Foothill. "In our collaboration with law enforcement and follow up support with the school site, this appears to be an isolated incident," Gannon told the Weekly on Tuesday.
An alum of California State University Stanislaus, Hinojosa worked as band director at Central Valley High from August 2010 to June 2016 before moving to Foothill. His pre-Pleasanton career also included stops at Granite Bay High School in Granite Bay and Lincoln High School in Stockton.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.