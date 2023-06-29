Ex-Foothill band director takes plea deal for child sex abuse charge

A former band director at Foothill High School pleaded no contest earlier this month to a charge of sexually abusing a teenager nearly a decade before while employed at a high school just outside Modesto.

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Efrain Hinojosa will be sentenced to 120 days in jail, two years of formal probation, mandatory sex offender registration and an order to stay away from the victim, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.

Hinojosa, 40, was arrested on the Foothill campus in Pleasanton on Dec. 6 by the Ceres Police Department on allegations he had "an inappropriate sexual relationship" with a high school student during his time working as a music teacher at Central Valley High School in Ceres.

He was ultimately charged with a single felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18 years old for actions against a female teenager between Jan. 1, 2013 and July 7, 2014, according to the criminal complaint.

Hinojosa, who initially pleaded not guilty in the winter, changed his plea to the charge to no contest during a case management conference in Stanislaus County Superior Court on June 12. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11.