San Ramon council to appoint planning commissioner

Council to pick after interviewing nine applicants, including current commissioner

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Jun 29, 2023
The San Ramon City Council is set to select a planning commissioner on Friday for a term set to kick off in the new month, in the latest round of interviews for the dais following the previous resignations of two commissioners and appointments of their replacements.

Current Commissioner Jean Kuznik's term expires on Friday (June 30), with the council set to interview and appoint her or one of the other eight applicants seeking the seat in a special meeting that day.

Kuznik had indicated that she would seek another term in the position ahead of the application and interview process.

The city clerk's office received a total of 10 applications by the May 29 deadline, including Kuznik's. Sagar Shah, one of the initial applicants, withdrew his application before interviews were scheduled.

The eight other applicants in addition to Kuznik are Payal Bhagat, Laxmi Bhat, Pallavi Gandhi, Sarah Gao, Prajoel Karki, Srinivasa Manapragada, John McLaurin and Rajiv Manapragada.

The four-year term for the selected applicant is set to begin on Saturday (July 1).

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. on Friday (June 30). The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
