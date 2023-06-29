News

Summer Concerts in the Park start in San Ramon next weekend

Central Park also hosting special Eagles tribute band show on Fourth of July

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Jun 29, 2023, 5:24 am
(Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

Weekly outdoor concerts are returning to San Ramon's Central Park next weekend, with a wide-ranging lineup scheduled throughout July and into early August.

The weekly Summer Concerts in the Park series is set to host musical acts for free outdoor performances for five consecutive weeks starting next Sunday (July 9), with country and pop artists Rachel Steele and Road 88 kicking off this year's series.

No Doubt and Gwen Stefani tribute band No Duh are next in the lineup on July 16, followed by local dance and party band The Groove Doctors on July 23 and Bollywood band Melody Makers on July 30.

The final performance in the series on Aug. 6 -- featuring 1980s tribute band Fast Times -- will also serve as a celebration of the city's 40th anniversary since incorporating in 1983.

Ahead of the kickoff of weekly Sunday shows on July 9, Central Park will also feature Eagles tribute band Boys of Summer as one of several July 4 celebrations throughout the city.

All performances are set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on their scheduled days.

An array of food options will be available via vendors from The Food Truck Mafia with a rotating selection each week, with beer, wine, soda and water also available for purchase.

Reserved parking will be available at the Bollinger Canyon Parking Lot for $20 per individual concert or $90 for a season pass for the full series, with the latter available through July 1.

Jeanita Lyman
