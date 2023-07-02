News

District highlights events at regional parks for July

Tri-Valley locations offer range of summer activities

by Joseph Chiu / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 2, 2023, 1:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area has reopened and is one of many tourist attractions at local parks. (Photo courtesy of East Bay Regional Park District)

As the middle of summer approaches, many families are looking to explore different activities to engage in and discover new things outdoors. The East Bay Regional Park District has set up a variety of activities, events and meetings this summer for locals to enjoy.

Swimming is quickly becoming a popular activity with the hot summer season in full swing. EBRPD offers a number of swimming facilities and shoreline beaches to allow residents to relax and cool down in the heat.

Highlighted by the reopening of the Shadow Cliffs swim beach in Pleasanton on June 16, other open facilities include Del Valle, Lake Temescal, Lake Anza, Quarry Lakes, Don Castro Lagoon, Cull Canyon Lagoon and Castle Rock Pool. Visit the district website for more information on park facility status and hours.

EBRPD public information supervisor Dave Mason also emphasized the importance of water safety, especially at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore. Examples of safety tips are keeping water out of your mouth, showering and towel drying as soon as possible after exiting the water, and checking posted signs for water quality information.

Further understanding of water safety tips is recommended before visiting any swimming facility.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In other Tri-Valley activities, with the Bay Area home to 16 species of bats, participants in Bat Watch Wednesdays are likely to spot many different varieties of bats and learn more about these unique animals. Among many other fascinating details, bats consist of a large collection of adaptations that allow them to thrive in the dark, pollinate, disperse seeds and protect cash crops.

Bat Watch Wednesdays are held at the Sunol Visitor Center every other Wednesday in July and August, starting this week (July 5) from 7:30-9 p.m. For more information on the event, visit ebparks.org/calendar and search "Bat Watch Wednesdays."

A trail safety patrol explains changes to safety precautions and possible trail restrictions due to the Briones Pilot Project. (Photo courtesy of East Bay Regional Park District)

In other news, EBRPD is currently launching a habitat restoration through the Briones Pilot Project in the northeast corner of Briones Regional Park in Martinez.

The temporary project will last two years and consists of testing trail-use strategies, improving trail safety, reducing conflicts, protecting natural habitat and wildlife, and restoring illegally built "bootleg" trails, according to Mason.

More information on the project with important schedules and restrictions can be found at ebparks.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

District highlights events at regional parks for July

Tri-Valley locations offer range of summer activities

by Joseph Chiu / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 2, 2023, 1:17 pm

As the middle of summer approaches, many families are looking to explore different activities to engage in and discover new things outdoors. The East Bay Regional Park District has set up a variety of activities, events and meetings this summer for locals to enjoy.

Swimming is quickly becoming a popular activity with the hot summer season in full swing. EBRPD offers a number of swimming facilities and shoreline beaches to allow residents to relax and cool down in the heat.

Highlighted by the reopening of the Shadow Cliffs swim beach in Pleasanton on June 16, other open facilities include Del Valle, Lake Temescal, Lake Anza, Quarry Lakes, Don Castro Lagoon, Cull Canyon Lagoon and Castle Rock Pool. Visit the district website for more information on park facility status and hours.

EBRPD public information supervisor Dave Mason also emphasized the importance of water safety, especially at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore. Examples of safety tips are keeping water out of your mouth, showering and towel drying as soon as possible after exiting the water, and checking posted signs for water quality information.

Further understanding of water safety tips is recommended before visiting any swimming facility.

In other Tri-Valley activities, with the Bay Area home to 16 species of bats, participants in Bat Watch Wednesdays are likely to spot many different varieties of bats and learn more about these unique animals. Among many other fascinating details, bats consist of a large collection of adaptations that allow them to thrive in the dark, pollinate, disperse seeds and protect cash crops.

Bat Watch Wednesdays are held at the Sunol Visitor Center every other Wednesday in July and August, starting this week (July 5) from 7:30-9 p.m. For more information on the event, visit ebparks.org/calendar and search "Bat Watch Wednesdays."

In other news, EBRPD is currently launching a habitat restoration through the Briones Pilot Project in the northeast corner of Briones Regional Park in Martinez.

The temporary project will last two years and consists of testing trail-use strategies, improving trail safety, reducing conflicts, protecting natural habitat and wildlife, and restoring illegally built "bootleg" trails, according to Mason.

More information on the project with important schedules and restrictions can be found at ebparks.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.