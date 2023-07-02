District highlights events at regional parks for July

As the middle of summer approaches, many families are looking to explore different activities to engage in and discover new things outdoors. The East Bay Regional Park District has set up a variety of activities, events and meetings this summer for locals to enjoy.

Swimming is quickly becoming a popular activity with the hot summer season in full swing. EBRPD offers a number of swimming facilities and shoreline beaches to allow residents to relax and cool down in the heat.

Highlighted by the reopening of the Shadow Cliffs swim beach in Pleasanton on June 16, other open facilities include Del Valle, Lake Temescal, Lake Anza, Quarry Lakes, Don Castro Lagoon, Cull Canyon Lagoon and Castle Rock Pool. Visit the district website for more information on park facility status and hours.

EBRPD public information supervisor Dave Mason also emphasized the importance of water safety, especially at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore. Examples of safety tips are keeping water out of your mouth, showering and towel drying as soon as possible after exiting the water, and checking posted signs for water quality information.

Further understanding of water safety tips is recommended before visiting any swimming facility.