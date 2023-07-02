Dublin Councilmember Josey launches 2024 mayoral campaign

Dublin City Councilmember Jean Josey has announced her bid for mayor in the 2024 general election, citing the long-term stability and prosperity of the city among the top goals of her campaign launched nearly a year before the official candidacy period opens.

In her announcement on June 25, Josey explained that she is running to maintain the strong political leadership and vision in Dublin, given that current Mayor Melissa Hernandez will be ineligible to run again in 2024 due to term limit policies. Josey, having first joined in 2018, is currently serving her second term on the Dublin City Council -- meaning she could fulfill only one two-year term as mayor, if elected, under the city's current term limit law, which has been up for debate in recent weeks.

"I am so excited to announce that I am running for mayor of Dublin in 2024," Josey said in her announcement message. "Now more than ever it will be important to have a mayor with established relationships city-wide (and) with a vision for Dublin's future prosperity."

Josey explained that for the upcoming general election in November 2024 Dublin will have its first district-based voting system for regular council seats, as well as her reason for running.

"Our current mayor will be termed out, and I'm running to ensure Dublin has a strong and experienced leader as we seat our first district-elected council members in 2024," Josey said.