Dublin Councilmember Josey launches 2024 mayoral campaign

Goals include stability, prosperity and evolution of city

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 2, 2023, 1:03 pm
Dublin City Councilmember Jean Josey has announced her bid for mayor in the 2024 general election, citing the long-term stability and prosperity of the city among the top goals of her campaign launched nearly a year before the official candidacy period opens.

In her announcement on June 25, Josey explained that she is running to maintain the strong political leadership and vision in Dublin, given that current Mayor Melissa Hernandez will be ineligible to run again in 2024 due to term limit policies. Josey, having first joined in 2018, is currently serving her second term on the Dublin City Council -- meaning she could fulfill only one two-year term as mayor, if elected, under the city's current term limit law, which has been up for debate in recent weeks.

"I am so excited to announce that I am running for mayor of Dublin in 2024," Josey said in her announcement message. "Now more than ever it will be important to have a mayor with established relationships city-wide (and) with a vision for Dublin's future prosperity."

Josey explained that for the upcoming general election in November 2024 Dublin will have its first district-based voting system for regular council seats, as well as her reason for running.

"Our current mayor will be termed out, and I'm running to ensure Dublin has a strong and experienced leader as we seat our first district-elected council members in 2024," Josey said.

Josey, who has lived in Dublin for the past two decades, has worked extensively with the Dublin Unified School District in a variety of volunteer and staff positions. Josey is the current coordinator of the Dublin High School tutoring program, where she overseers students and tutors.

In the past she has participated in the DUSD parent faculty club and helped coach soccer for the Dublin United Soccer League. She also served as Dublin's vice mayor in 2022.

She said the city needs "a leader who knows our residents wants to keep Dublin the safe, thriving, family-friendly community it is today, while also growing our economic base to sustain our community for decades to come. My years of leadership on our city council and my decades of service to the City of Dublin make me the right choice."

Josey appears to be the first person to announce their candidacy for mayor in Dublin next year. To find out more about her run for mayor, visit her official campaign website at www.jeanjosey.com.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @

