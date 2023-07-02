News

Governor appoints Chang as newest Contra Costa County judge

State attorney succeeds retiring Judge Baskin

by Prachi Singh / Bay City News Service

Peter Chang, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court. (Photo courtesy Office of the Governor via Bay City News)

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced the appointment of 15 superior court judges, four of which are in the greater Bay Area including Contra Costa County.

Peter Chang will serve as a judge in Contra Costa County Superior Court, after having served as a deputy attorney general at the California Department of Justice since 2014. He is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Barry Baskin.

Tameem Mardini is the newest San Joaquin County Superior Court judge, after having served as a commissioner with the court since 2021.

There are two new Santa Clara County Superior Court judges, Vinita Bali and Stephen Lowney.

Bali has served as international counsel and senior director of risk strategies at Stanford University since 2022. Lowney has been a deputy district attorney at the county's District Attorney's Office since 2002.

The other new judges announced last Tuesday are in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Tulare and Yolo counties. All of the judges will be paid $231,174 annually, according to the governor's office.

