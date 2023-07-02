Governor appoints Chang as newest Contra Costa County judge

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced the appointment of 15 superior court judges, four of which are in the greater Bay Area including Contra Costa County.

Peter Chang will serve as a judge in Contra Costa County Superior Court, after having served as a deputy attorney general at the California Department of Justice since 2014. He is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Barry Baskin.

Tameem Mardini is the newest San Joaquin County Superior Court judge, after having served as a commissioner with the court since 2021.

There are two new Santa Clara County Superior Court judges, Vinita Bali and Stephen Lowney.

Bali has served as international counsel and senior director of risk strategies at Stanford University since 2022. Lowney has been a deputy district attorney at the county's District Attorney's Office since 2002.