Independence Day festivities coming to San Ramon

Officials and event organizers with the city of San Ramon are gearing up to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday with outdoor recreation and musical events, as well as a day off for city staff with the closure of offices that day.

The city's two major events for the holiday are the "Fastest Mile" and 10K and 5K run hosted by Run San Ramon in the morning followed by an Independence Day Celebration Concert in the evening on Tuesday (July 4).

"The City of San Ramon is excited to be celebrating the Fourth of July by kicking off the day with our 38th year of Run San Ramon in the morning, which features a Fastest Mile and a 5K/10K, starting and ending at the San Ramon Community Center; and ending the day with our Fourth of July concert featuring The Boys of Summer," sad Brad Morris, parks and community services director.

In addition to commemorating the ratification of the Declaration of Independence nearly 250 years ago, Morris said that the city's 40th anniversary since its incorporation in 1983 would be part of this year's July 4 celebrations.

"We'll also be celebrating our 40th anniversary with '80s trivia and fun giveaways," Morris said. "We look forward to seeing the community there and enjoying a day of Fourth of July and 40th anniversary festivities together."