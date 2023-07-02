News

Independence Day festivities coming to San Ramon

Run San Ramon, concert on tap with city offices closed to recognize holiday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Officials and event organizers with the city of San Ramon are gearing up to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday with outdoor recreation and musical events, as well as a day off for city staff with the closure of offices that day.

The city's two major events for the holiday are the "Fastest Mile" and 10K and 5K run hosted by Run San Ramon in the morning followed by an Independence Day Celebration Concert in the evening on Tuesday (July 4).

Concert-goers dance at a past performance at the Central Park Amphitheater in San Ramon, which is set to host Eagles tribute band the Boys of Summer for a Fourth of July concert Tuesday evening. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

"The City of San Ramon is excited to be celebrating the Fourth of July by kicking off the day with our 38th year of Run San Ramon in the morning, which features a Fastest Mile and a 5K/10K, starting and ending at the San Ramon Community Center; and ending the day with our Fourth of July concert featuring The Boys of Summer," sad Brad Morris, parks and community services director.

In addition to commemorating the ratification of the Declaration of Independence nearly 250 years ago, Morris said that the city's 40th anniversary since its incorporation in 1983 would be part of this year's July 4 celebrations.

"We'll also be celebrating our 40th anniversary with '80s trivia and fun giveaways," Morris said. "We look forward to seeing the community there and enjoying a day of Fourth of July and 40th anniversary festivities together."

All participants in the morning run will receive a commemorative shirt, bib, and participation medal, as well as free refreshments, beverages and ice cream. Check in for the event starts at 6:45 a.m. with the Fastest Mile kicking off at 7:30 a.m. ahead of the start of the traditional 5k and 10k races at 8 a.m.

The Fastest Mile is set to kick off at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, followed by the start of the 5k and 10k races at 8 a.m. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

Road closures to accommodate the race are set to start at 5:30 a.m. on southbound Alcosta Boulevard between Norris Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads, then at 6:30 a.m. on eastbound Norris Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and Bishop Drive. Northbound Bishop Drive between Norris Canyon Road and Executive Parkway, along with Executive Parkway between Bishop Drive and Alcosta Boulevard, and Camino Ramon between Executive Parkway and Norris Canyon Road are set to be closed starting at 7 a.m.

All road closures are set to end by 11 a.m.

Later in the day, Eagles tribute band The Boys of Summer are set to take to the Central Park Amphitheater at 6 p.m. following a reading from San Ramon Poet Laureate Jenyth Jo Gearhart-Utchen starting at 5 p.m., music from Olympia Fields, and salute recognizing veterans and active-duty service members with a performance of the national anthem.

The concert is set to run through 8 p.m. More information is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
