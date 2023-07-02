Kiwanis Parade returns to downtown Danville on Fourth of July

"We are excited that this year's Kiwanis 4th of July parade in Danville is dedicated to honoring educators," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said. "We are so thrilled for Chavonta Edington, SRVUSD and Contra Costa County Office of Education Teacher of the Year, that she is being recognized."

The parade has been coordinated in partnership with the local Kiwanis Club and the town of Danville since 1975, with this year's parade themed around "Celebrating our Educators," and featuring Contra Costa County Teacher of the Year Chavonta Edington as grand marshal.

The Kiwanis-Danville Fourth of July Parade is scheduled for Tuesday (July 4), with the popular event known to draw 30,000 to 40,000 attendees at its height, making it one of the Tri-Valley's major July 4 celebrations for nearly 50 years.

A popular San Ramon Valley tradition is back in full force this July 4, with this year's event set to honor the efforts of educators over the past year in addition to recognizing the federal holiday celebrating the ratification of the Declaration of Independence.

The following streets are tentatively set to be closed for the parade, according to event organizers:

The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. from San Ramon Valley High School on Railroad Avenue and run through approximately noon.

Attendees can begin placing chairs along the parade route through Downtown Danville along Hartz Avenue and San Ramon Valley Boulevard starting Monday (July 3) at 6 p.m., with any belongings left unattended before then set to be removed.

More than 100 other groups are expected to participate in this year's parade, and more than a dozen bands according to town organizers.

"The Devil Mountain Brigade, who were notified of this restriction after registering, has the option to march in the parade without discharging their firearms, if they wish," Kiwanis Club organizers said. "The Kiwanis Club had hoped that they would still participate in 2023 but the Devil Mountain Brigade has chosen to withdraw from the parade. The Kiwanis Club respects their decision to do so."

They added that while the added provision for year's permit didn't prevent the Devil Mountain Brigade from participating, the organization had elected to do so.

"The 2023 parade permit issued by the Town of Danville provides that no firearms may be discharged (either with live ammunition or blanks) in accordance with the Town Municipal Code," Kiwanis Club organizers wrote in an April 26 statement.

With this year's permit for the parade from town officials prohibiting the discharging of firearms, the Devil Mountain Brigade withdrew from this year's event, making 2023 the first year without their presence since 1975.

While much will seem familiar about the longstanding tradition, there will be one notable absence this year.

"Our schools are exemplary because we have dedicated and passionate staff who help ensure that every student thrives," Malloy said. "We are excited that the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation invited our staff to join them in the parade, and know it will be a wonderful day of honoring educators."

Kiwanis Parade returns to downtown Danville on Fourth of July

Educators to be celebrated in this year's event