Danville council to recognize Parks Make Life Better Month

The Danville Town Council is set to return to business on Wednesday following the closure of town offices and recognition of the July 4 holiday on Tuesday.

The council is set to issue a proclamation to Jenna Mesic, vice chair of the town's Parks, Recreation, and Arts Commission, recognizing July as Parks Make Life Better Month at the next regular council meeting on Wednesday -- postponed from its normal Tuesday meeting time due to this week's holiday.

The proclamation recognizes the parks commission for its role in facilitating outdoor activities and events that promote mental and physical wellbeing, community development, cultural enrichment, and education.

"The Town of Danville urges all its residents to recognize that parks and recreation enriches the lives of its residents and visitors, as well as adds value to the community's homes and neighborhoods," officials wrote in the proclamation set for presentation at the upcoming meeting.

Parks Make Life Better is the statewide branding slogan from the California Parks and Recreation Society, with July being marked as Parks and Recreation Month nationwide.