East Bay Parks releases rattlesnake advisory to hikers

The East Bay Regional Park District has encouraged visitors to take further safety precautions when hiking along the trails due to the presence of snakes.
Snakes, most notably rattlesnakes, become more visible during the summer heat in the region and typically emerge in warm weather to explore their environment, which can lead to more encounters with humans and dogs.
Officials urge those who approach a rattlesnake to leave it alone. Do not try to capture or harm it since all wildlife in the park is protected by law. Patrons who see a snake on a trail must not approach the snake and instead wait for it to cross, then move slowly and carefully away, district officials said.
Rattlesnake safety tips from specialists are as follows: avoid hiking alone, always scan the ground ahead of you, stay on trails, avoid walking in tall grass, look carefully around and under logs and rocks before sitting down, avoid placing hands or feet where you cannot see clearly, and keep your dog on a leash for maximum safety.
In the event that someone is bitten by a rattlesnake, the first step is to have another person call 911 and stay calm by lying down with the affected limb lower than the heart. If alone, walk calmly to the nearest source of help to dial 911. Getting medical attention as quickly as possible is critical, officials said.
The next step involves the ability to identify whether the snake was a rattlesnake. If bitten by any other snake, it is advised to wash the wound with soap and water or an antiseptic and seek medical attention.
If a person is unsure of the snake that bit them, check the bite. A typical rattlesnake bite would leave two puncture marks or one mark in rare cases, associated with intense, burning pain. However, other snakebites may leave multiple teeth marks without associated burning pain.
EBRPD urges hikers to enjoy snakes from afar and leave them where they're found as they are an important resource in the natural environment. Officials noted that it's illegal to collect, kill or remove any plants or animals from within district territory.
More information is available at ebparks.org.
