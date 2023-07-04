Lindsay Wildlife names Deshayes as new executive director

The Lindsay Wildlife Experience has named interim director Karen Deshayes as its new executive director.

The 68-year-old pioneering wildlife hospital and education center in Walnut Creek said in a statement that Deshayes would assume its top job this week after holding the position on a temporary basis since August 2021.

"We are excited to welcome Karen as our new permanent executive director," said Janet Kozlowski, president of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience Board of Directors. "Karen's enthusiasm and proven leadership experience, including her success at Lindsay over the past two years, speak to a bright future for our organization."

A former vice president of Union Bank and Bank of America's Private Bank, Deshayes has held interim leadership roles at nonprofit community-based organizations, including Marin Legal Aid, Child Family and Community Services, Inc., Education Through Music (ETM) Bay Area, Community Housing Partnership, and Centerforce.

Lindsay officials said Deshayes will continue to focus on fundraising, community partnerships, hospital and exhibit hall renovation and expansion, as well as daily operations and finances.