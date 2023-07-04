News

Man killed after hit by car that jumped curb in Walnut Creek

Police probing pedestrian death; driver cooperating

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 4, 2023, 7:49 pm 0
A man died after being hit by a car that jumped a curb Monday afternoon along a major thoroughfare in Walnut Creek, according to police.

The collision was reported about 1:21 p.m. on Ygnacio Valley Road east of Lennon Lane, Walnut Creek police said.

When officers arrived, the man was conscious but had significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said it appears that the car drifted to the right on Ygnacio Valley, hopped the curb and hit the man while he was doing maintenance at the location.

The driver, who wasn't injured, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Walnut Creek police dispatch at 925-935-6400.

