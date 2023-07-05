BART board approves new labor agreement; police officer salaries to increase by 19%

The BART Board of Directors unanimously approved a labor agreement that will increase police officer salaries by 19% in an attempt to fill 28 vacant positions and put officer salaries on par with neighboring agencies.

The cost of these raises, agreed to by the BART Board of Directors and the BART Police Officers Association, will total around $8.54 million, according to a BART press release after the June 22 approval.

These added expenses come as BART faces a $93 million budget deficit in 2025 and has warned of service cuts and layoffs without additional funding.

BART police officer pay was found to be around 20% lower than other regional police agencies and the agency has struggled to fill vacancies in recent years.

With these pay increases, the BART Police Department looks to spend less on overtime pay, increase hiring and retention as well as recruit more experienced officers from other departments.