News

Teen arrested following attempted robbery at Danville credit union

Unarmed 16-year-old taken into custody after passing demand note to teller, police say

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 5, 2023, 3:31 pm 0

A teenager was arrested late last week when police responded to a reported robbery attempt at a credit union branch in Danville.

(Stock image)

Danville Police Department officers received a report of a robbery in progress at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday (June 30) at 310 Hartz Ave., the town's branch of Patelco Credit Union, according to a statement from police on July 5.

A 16-year-old juvenile suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob the credit union by passing a demand note, with no weapons being used. She was detained by officers and booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez, according to police.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Teen arrested following attempted robbery at Danville credit union

Unarmed 16-year-old taken into custody after passing demand note to teller, police say

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 5, 2023, 3:31 pm

A teenager was arrested late last week when police responded to a reported robbery attempt at a credit union branch in Danville.

Danville Police Department officers received a report of a robbery in progress at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday (June 30) at 310 Hartz Ave., the town's branch of Patelco Credit Union, according to a statement from police on July 5.

A 16-year-old juvenile suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob the credit union by passing a demand note, with no weapons being used. She was detained by officers and booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez, according to police.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.