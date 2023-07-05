Teen arrested following attempted robbery at Danville credit union

A teenager was arrested late last week when police responded to a reported robbery attempt at a credit union branch in Danville.

Danville Police Department officers received a report of a robbery in progress at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday (June 30) at 310 Hartz Ave., the town's branch of Patelco Credit Union, according to a statement from police on July 5.

A 16-year-old juvenile suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob the credit union by passing a demand note, with no weapons being used. She was detained by officers and booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez, according to police.