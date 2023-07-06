Community Briefs: Diablo Road construction updates | TRUTH Act forum | Kidchella in Danville

With bicycle and vehicle traffic being directed to Mount Diablo State Park via the South Gate entrance while the North Gate entrance is closed for construction throughout the summer, town officials are also encouraging residents to adhere to a suggested detour route amid an uptick in traffic.

A road widening project that kicked off in June as part of the conditions of approval for the Magee Preserve project is also continuing through this month, with work set to be complete in early fall.

After authorization from the state Fish and Wildlife Department was reinstated, workers began proceeding with the removal of several eucalyptus trees in the project area on the south side of the road between Alameda Diablo and Fairway Drive on June 30, with the tree removals set to be complete by the middle of this month.

Work continues to be underway on several projects aimed at repairing and improving a stretch of Diablo Road following storm damage earlier in the year and regular maintenance needs.

The grants are available to nonprofit organizations, businesses and schools with proposals related to conservation, restoration, and education. In particular, the county is seeking to fund at least one project that fosters collaboration with local law enforcement, courts, and community organizations in order to address enforcement issues and increase education about local fish and game laws.

The Dublin store remained closed until Wednesday as crews continued to work inside the building. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded late Sunday morning to reports of a gas leak at the store Dublin Boulevard, according to ACFD officials. Upon inspection from the fire crew, a leak was detected in one of the store's refrigeration units and employees and shoppers were evacuated.

The Whole Foods grocery store in Persimmon Place in Dublin reopened its doors to customers on Wednesday after being closed for several days due to a gas leak inside the building, according to a store representative.

The upcoming event is set to feature a performance from Purple Fox and the Heebie Jeebies in the Town Green at noon on Tuesday (July 11), preceded by a book reading at the Danville Library at 11:15 a.m. and followed by arts and crafts at 1 p.m. No registration is required.

"In partnership with the Danville Library, this is a free event that is sure to get kids dancing, participating in story walks, and playing games with Arts and Rec on the Go," organizer wrote in the event description.

The town of Danville is hosting a second installment of the kid-centered musical event Kidchella next week, following an initial performance earlier in the season.

The meeting will also feature a presentation and discussion on the most recent sheriff's oversight report for the quarter ending on June 30.

"Transparency in law enforcement is vital to maintaining public trust and strengthens relationships in our local communities," Board of Supervisors Chair John Gioia said in a statement. "The forum provides an opportunity for residents to ask the Sheriff's Office about their immigration enforcement activities, which is crucial for maintaining accountability to the public. We must strongly support our immigrant communities,so they feel safe and empowered if we are to truly achieve equity in all policies."

The TRUTH Act community forum is set for July 18 at 10:30 a.m., during which officials from the sheriff's office will present a report on the department's immigration enforcement actions during 2022.

Contra Costa County officials are hosting a community forum at an upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting aimed at providing information and soliciting community feedback on immigration enforcement activities by the sheriff's department over the past year.

Community Briefs: Diablo Road construction updates | TRUTH Act forum | Kidchella in Danville

Also: Dublin Whole Foods reopens after gas leak | Fish and wildlife grants available