County sees increase in local tax base. See where Danville and San Ramon stack up...

Current year's assessment roll is highest in county history

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Contra Costa County has seen an increase of billions of dollars in local properties throughout the county, according to a recent announcement from the Assessor's Office, with the assessed value of parcels in the county being the highest in its history.

The 2023-24 county assessment roll was delivered to the county auditor according to an announcement from Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer's office on June 30, with a nearly $15 billion increase over past years making this year's assessment roll the county's highest yet.

The countywide increase in assessed value in the most recent assessment roll was 5.94% overall, with a $14.96 billion increase bringing the total of the local tax base up to more than $266.67 billion.

In the San Ramon Valley, Danville saw an increase in the value of assessed assets close to the countywide average at 5.95%, with San Ramon's increase being among the lower ones in this year's roll at 4.06%.

Municipalities throughout the county saw increases in the value of assessed assets above and below the countywide average, ranging from 3.86% to 8.49%.

"I would like to acknowledge and commend the employees of the Assessor's Office for their continued dedication and hard work which resulted in the completion and delivery of the 2023-2024 assessment roll," Kramer said in the June 30 announcement.

