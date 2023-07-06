County sees increase in local tax base. See where Danville and San Ramon stack up...

Contra Costa County has seen an increase of billions of dollars in local properties throughout the county, according to a recent announcement from the Assessor's Office, with the assessed value of parcels in the county being the highest in its history.

The 2023-24 county assessment roll was delivered to the county auditor according to an announcement from Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer's office on June 30, with a nearly $15 billion increase over past years making this year's assessment roll the county's highest yet.

The countywide increase in assessed value in the most recent assessment roll was 5.94% overall, with a $14.96 billion increase bringing the total of the local tax base up to more than $266.67 billion.

In the San Ramon Valley, Danville saw an increase in the value of assessed assets close to the countywide average at 5.95%, with San Ramon's increase being among the lower ones in this year's roll at 4.06%.

Municipalities throughout the county saw increases in the value of assessed assets above and below the countywide average, ranging from 3.86% to 8.49%.