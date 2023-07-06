Newsom signs bill to let city councils increase pay

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last week designed to increase the diversity of city council members in California by increasing salaries.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, authored Senate Bill 329, which cleared the Legislature on June 13.

The new law "will remove barriers to achieving more equitable representation in local government by making it easier for public servants to balance careers and personal obligations," Dodd said in a news release Friday.

It allows city councils to raise their maximum pay to keep pace with inflation as measured by the California Consumer Price Index.

Any increases would require a simple majority vote by a council.