DeSaulnier to host transportation town hall in San Ramon

In-person discussion will focus on traffic, transit, clean energy

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is returning to his former stomping grounds of San Ramon this week for a discussion aimed at addressing issues related to traffic, transit and clean energy throughout the Bay Area that are at the forefront in the San Ramon Valley.

The in-person town hall on Monday will focus on finding solutions to traffic congestion throughout DeSaulnier's congressional district, which includes Danville and San Ramon, and look toward building infrastructure for increased public transit availability and advancements on clean energy.

"With the Bay Area ranking 15th worldwide for traffic congestion with drivers spending an average of 97 hours in traffic in 2022, it's especially important to improve existing systems of transportation and create new ones to reach more people," DeSaulnier told DanvilleSanRamon.

DeSaulnier emphasized his interest in improving public transportation options and rethinking the landscape of commuting in the modern era in an interview with DanvilleSanRamon earlier this year, pointing to the outdated model of single-income households with full-time office workers making short commutes to their jobs and contrasting it with the present landscape of remote work and increasingly long commutes to Bay Area cities from workers living in more affordable areas.

With San Ramon falling entirely within one congressional district following the most recent redistricting process in the wake of the 2020 census, DeSaulnier said he was particularly interested in input from local residents.

"Now that the district I represent covers all of San Ramon and much of the 680 corridor, I'm looking forward to hearing from these constituents and exploring their transportation challenges," DeSaulnier said.

The upcoming town hall will be DeSaulnier's 188th public discussion during his tenure in office. It is scheduled for Monday (July 10) at 6:30 p.m. in the San Ramon Community Center at 12501 Alcosta Blvd., as well as virtually. An RSVP is available here.

